Sports

College Football Hall of Fame to offer World Cup fan experiences

An exhibit called ‘Football: One Name, Two Games,’ will open June 5.
The 45-foot field at the heart of the College Football Hall of Fame gives guests the opportunity to kick field goals, throw passes and time their sprints. (Photo courtesy of College Football Hall of Fame.)
The 45-foot field at the heart of the College Football Hall of Fame gives guests the opportunity to kick field goals, throw passes and time their sprints. (Photo courtesy of College Football Hall of Fame.)
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39 minutes ago

The College Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday that it will offer a series of experiences for fans attending World Cup matches in Atlanta.

Located in between Centennial Olympic Park and Mercedes-Benz Stadium (known as Atlanta Stadium during the competition), the announcement said the experiences are designed to give fans a “uniquely Atlanta way to experience all the excitement” the tournament will have to offer. The amenities will be open to fans before, during and after matches.

“As Atlanta welcomes the world for the World Cup, the College Football Hall of Fame is proud to give visitors another iconic sports experience to add to their trip,” said Kimberly Beaudin, the College Football Hall of Fame’s president and CEO. “From match viewing opportunities and our indoor playing field to our immersive interactives and a special exhibit celebrating the connections between soccer and football, we invite fans from around the globe to experience everything the hall has to offer.”

The 36-foot high-definition video board located inside the building’s 45-yard indoor playing field will give fans an opportunity to keep up with action around the country, alongside a specialty exhibit called “Football: One Name, Two Games,” which will open June 5.

World Cup play begins June 11, with Atlanta hosting eight matches during the tournament, including a semifinal July 15.

About the Author

Fisher Isbell joined the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2026 as a sports summer intern. He is entering his third year at the University of Alabama and is pursuing a degree in news media with a minor in communication studies.

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