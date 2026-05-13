Georgia Bulldogs Commitment from 3-star linebacker gives boost to Georgia 2027 recruiting class Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after defeating Alabama 28-7 in the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 6, 2025 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

By Jeff Sentell 36 minutes ago Share

Temorris Campbell, a 3-star linebacker from South Florida, committed to the Bulldogs this morning, filling a hole in the 2027 Georgia football recruiting class. “I like how they work and like how the coaches push them,” Campbell told DawgNation. “This will help me get to the next level.”

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound rising senior from Miami Carol City in South Florida now becomes the seventh commitment in the class. He also gives the Bulldogs a commitment on the defensive side of the ball once again for this cycle. The Bulldogs had lost their only defensive commitment just last weekend when 5-star cornerback Donte’ Wright flipped to Miami. Campbell was at UGA for an unofficial visit on April 15. The UGA staff worked quickly here, as Campbell was just offered on May 10. The 3-star had been trending to the Bulldogs for a few days, but he decided to go public with his commitment this morning. Why did he make the move so quickly here?

“Really, the coaches and the ability to get to the next level,” Campbell said. “I love the way the defense is made.”