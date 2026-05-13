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Commitment from 3-star linebacker gives boost to Georgia 2027 recruiting class

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after defeating Alabama 28-7 in the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 6, 2025 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after defeating Alabama 28-7 in the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 6, 2025 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
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36 minutes ago

Temorris Campbell, a 3-star linebacker from South Florida, committed to the Bulldogs this morning, filling a hole in the 2027 Georgia football recruiting class.

“I like how they work and like how the coaches push them,” Campbell told DawgNation. “This will help me get to the next level.”

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound rising senior from Miami Carol City in South Florida now becomes the seventh commitment in the class. He also gives the Bulldogs a commitment on the defensive side of the ball once again for this cycle.

The Bulldogs had lost their only defensive commitment just last weekend when 5-star cornerback Donte’ Wright flipped to Miami. Campbell was at UGA for an unofficial visit on April 15.

The UGA staff worked quickly here, as Campbell was just offered on May 10. The 3-star had been trending to the Bulldogs for a few days, but he decided to go public with his commitment this morning.

Why did he make the move so quickly here?

“Really, the coaches and the ability to get to the next level,” Campbell said. “I love the way the defense is made.”

Campbell had 103 tackles, 10 TFLs, and 3.5 sacks as a junior at Chaminade-Madonna Prep. He also racked up 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception.

Check out his junior tape below.

He’s bounced around a few schools in his time in South Florida. He spent his sophomore year at private school powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas.

After two decommitments over the last week, the 2027 class in Athens had fallen to No. 31 nationally for the 247Sports Team Composite rankings. With this decision, Campbell moves the Bulldogs back up to No. 27 nationally.

About the Author

Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com. He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.

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