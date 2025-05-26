Atlanta United breaks winless streak by defeating Cincinnati

It was a video game-like match with the two teams combining for 40 shots, 28 by Cincinnati, including 15 on goal, nine by Cincinnati.

Deila went with a 5-3-2 formation for the first time this season. Emmanuel Latte Lath and Miguel Almiron started at strikers with Miranchuk, who made his 400th appearance, Fortune and Slisz in the midfield. Saba Lobjanidze and Pedro Amador were wingbacks with Williams, Luis Abram and Matthew Edwards the centerbacks, and Brad Guzan in goal.

After saying last week that he rarely feels that his team will have success scoring from free kicks, Atlanta United took a 1-0 lead from a free kick when Miranchuk connected with Williams for a header in the 15th minute. The kick was won when former Atlanta United centerback Miles Robinson tackled Latte Lath about 25 yards from goal, just outside the upper right corner of the 18-yard box. Miranchuk put in a curling left-footer that Williams touched about 4 yards from goal. It was Miranchuk’s first assist and Williams’ first goal this season.

Atlanta United got into Cincinnati’s 18-yard box again and increased its lead to 2-0 five minutes later when Lobjanidze, after several fake crossover dribbles, poked a pass through the legs of two Cincinnati defenders and past another to Fortune, who one-timed it for his first goal from a few yards away. It was Lobjanidze’s fifth assist. It marked the first time this season that Atlanta United had a two-goal lead.

Latte Lath missed a chance to make it 3-0 in the 42nd minute when he dribbled around goalkeeper Roman Celentano before putting his shot into goal’s side netting from a tight angle. Latte Lath created another opportunity in the third minute of stoppage time, again by chasing down a ball over the top of Cincinnati’s defense but dragged his left-footed shot wide.

Atlanta United finished the half with seven shots, four on goal, for an expected goals total of 1.7 from four key passes. Cincinnati finished with 14 shots, four on goal, for an expected goals total of 1.3 from 11 key passes.

That porous defending by Atlanta United would be tough to sustain and earn a win. It didn’t improve to start the second half and reinforced Delia saying that his team needed to be stronger in the boxes because Cincinnati needed only three minutes to cut its lead to 2-1 when Robinson headed in a corner kick from Evander.

Cincinnati’s shot total hit 20 through 57 minutes, breaking the previous match-high of 16 taken by Orlando. Deila subbed on Ronald Hernandez for Amador in the 60th minute.

Atlanta United increased its lead to 3-1 with another piece of good play in the 18-yard box. Lobjanidze put in a corner kick to the back post. Williams headed it back across goal for Slisz to tap in in the 66th minute. It was Williams’ first assist, Miranchuk’s second and Slisz’s first goal.

But … Deila was right again when Atlanta United gave up a soft goal four minutes later to see its lead cut to 3-2 in the 70th minute. Gerardo Valenzuela ran into the box unmarked to one-time a pass from 12 yards away.

Thiare, a late sub, received a pass from Mateusz Klich and hit a right-footed shot into the lower right corner for the final goal in the 94th minute. It was Thiare’s second goal and Klich’s first assist.

Atlanta United improved to 12th in the East. It trails the Red Bulls for the ninth and final playoff spot by seven points. Atlanta United will go for its first win streak this season when it hosts Orlando on Wednesday.