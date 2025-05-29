“We kept believing and in the second half, we are so dominant that in the end, they couldn’t cope with it,” manager Ronny Deila said. “This is a team that I’m proud of, that we want to look like.”

The win was especially important for Atlanta United because the schedule is about to get much tougher. The Five Stripes (4-7-5) will play six consecutive road matches, where they are winless this season, starting Saturday at New York Red Bulls. They won’t play at home again until hosting Chicago on July 16.

“Just confidence,” centerback Derrick Williams said. “It’s all good saying it, and now it’s just doing it. So now we just have to go again. We know we have a lot of away games coming up, so we have to pick up as many points as you can.”

Deila selected 10 of the 11 players who started last week’s 4-2 win against Cincinnati. Emmanuel Latte Lath started at striker, with Miguel Almiron, Jay Fortune, Miranchuk and Slisz in the midfield. Lobjanidze and Ronald Hernandez, in for Pedro Amador, started at the wingbacks with Williams, Matthew Edwards and Luis Abram as the centerbacks. Brad Guzan started in goal.

Orlando took a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute when Cesar Araujo’s shot from 22 yards beat Guzan at the lower left corner. Araujo was unpressured, giving him time to take a touch and pick a target before shooting. Atlanta United had barely touched the ball before the opener. Its one possession resulted in a corner kick and header by Williams that was saved.

Atlanta United tied the match in the 19th minute when Miranchuk was first to react to a ball in the 18-yard box, hammering a left-footed shot from 7 yards away. The ball had taken a deflection off an Orlando player, setting it up perfectly for Miranchuk. It was his second goal.

Orlando retook a 2-1 lead in the 32nd minute when Williams, running toward his goal because he was chasing a pass hit over his head, reached the ball and tried to pass it back to Guzan. Williams mishit the pass, putting Ramiro Enrique in one-on-one against Guzan.

The mistakes by Atlanta United on the first two goals conceded continued a pattern of mistakes that have hurt it most of the season.

“We can’t concede two goals every game,” Deila said.

Atlanta United finished the half with five shots, two on goal, for an expected goals total of 0.7. Orlando finished with six shots, four on goal, for an expected goals of 0.6. Atlanta United had three key passes. Orlando also had three.

Atlanta United survived the first 15 minutes of the second half without giving up a goal, something it hasn’t frequently done this season. It had a goal difference of minus-10.

Some of his players looking winded and trying to find the tying goal resulted in Deila bringing on three subs in the 68th minute. Amador replaced Hernandez, Thiare replaced Latte Lath and Mateusz Klich replaced Edwards. With the changes, Deila switched the formation to a back four with Fortune moving to right fullback.

Amador sizzled a shot over the crossbar in the 71st minute. It was Atlanta United’s first shot in the half.

Araujo was given a red card for putting his hands on Klich’s throat in the 77th minute, giving Atlanta United a man advantage for the remainder of the match.

Slisz scored a few minutes later with a shot from about 23 yards that glanced off the left post. Orlando manager Oscar Pareja was shown a red card after the goal.

Thiare’s winner was his third goal in the past four matches.

Despite it being just the second time in franchise history that Atlanta United has rallied to win after the being behind in the 75th minute, Deila wasn’t satisfied. The first time was against San Jose on Feb. 25, 2023.

“They lost their head, and then we get to win,” Deila said. “So now, we need to do it away. We haven’t won away yet. So it’s a lot of work to do. We need to have a purpose now. We need to go for it, and then we need more from everybody, to believe in yourself, believe in us. We have some good quality, but we need to fight.”

“We need to have a purpose now,” Deila said. “We need to go for it, and then we need more from everybody, to believe in yourself, believe in us. We have some good quality, but we need to fight for everything.”