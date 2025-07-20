Atlanta United loses at home to Charlotte

The defeat was Atlanta United’s first in four matches but stretched its winless streak to seven matches in front of an announced attendance of 60,005.

Because of the defeat, Atlanta United (4-11-8) fell 13 points below the playoff line with 11 matches remaining. It will host Seattle in its next match on July 26.

Manager Ronny Deila lineup made several changes to the starting 11 compared to Wednesday’s draw against Chicago. Latte Lath started at striker with Miguel Almiron on the right wing and Luke Brennan, making his first start, on the left wing in place of Saba Lobjanidze. Alexey Miranchuk, Muyumba and Bartosz Slisz started in the midfield. Matthew Edwards and Ronald Hernandez replaced Pedro Amador and Brooks Lennon as fullbacks. Derrick Williams, who returned from injury to replace Luke Abram as one centerback, started alongside Efrain Morales. Brad Guzan started in goal.

Atlanta United took a 1-0 lead, its first in its past eight matches and just the seventh time this season, on a header by Muyumba to the back post in the 19th minute. It was his first goal this season. Slisz assisted, his second in his second consecutive match, with a cross from the right side.

Atlanta United controlled the half, finishing with four shots, one on goal, and an expected goals total of 0.18 from five chances created. Charlotte finished with two shots, neither on target, and an expected goals total of 0.13 from two chances created.

In addition to scoring first, Atlanta United’s next box to check was not allowing a goal between the 46th and 60th minutes. The team was minus-12 in goal difference in that segment this season.

That box remained unchecked.

Charlotte needed less than a minute to score and tie the match at 1 when Idan Toklomati tapped in a slow cross to the back post.

Before the goal, Pedro Amador subbed on as left fullback to start the half with Edwards replacing Morales as a centerback.

Charlotte took a 2-1 lead when Wilfried Zaha split Edwards and Williams, received the ball, shook off a tackle by Williams, and put a right-footed shot into the right corner in the 59th minute. Charlotte needed two passes to move the ball from midfield into Atlanta United’s 18-yard box. Neither Brandt Bronico nor Pep Beil, who were each given assists, were pressured by an Atlanta United player.

Atlanta United’s goal difference in the 46-60th minutes increased to minus-14.

Saba Lobjanidze, Brooks Lennon and Jamal Thiare replaced Brennan, Edwards and Muyumba in the 72nd minute. Thiare immediately put a header at the near post over the crossbar. Thiare fired another header right at Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina in the 75th minute.

Charlotte increased its lead to 3-1 in the 77th minute when Biel, mostly unmarked at the top of the 18-yard box, one-timed a right-footed shot through Amador’s legs and into the right corner.

Latte Lath scored in the 86th minute to cut Atlanta United’s deficit to 3-2. It was his seventh goal. Almiron was credited with an assist, his fifth.