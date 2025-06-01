Atlanta United win streak snapped at Red Bulls

Looking to balance the lineup between freshness and consistency, manager Ronny Deila opted for the latter by making just one change to the team that rallied to defeat Orlando 3-2 on Wednesday. Emmanuel Latte Lath and Miguel Almiron started at strikers, with Bartosz Slisz, Alexey Miranchuk and Jay Fortune in midfield, Saba Lobjanidze and Pedro Amador, replacing Ronald Hernandez, at wingbacks, with Derrick Williams, Luis Abram and Matthew Edwards as centerbacks, and Brad Guzan in goal. The 11 were the same that defeated Cincinnati 4-2 seven days ago, meaning Deila made just two changes in his starting lineup in the past three matches.

Red Bulls took a 1-0 lead when Almiron underhit a pass toward Abram that Cameron Harper intercepted at the top of the 18-yard box. He beat Abram and then Guzan in the third minute as Atlanta United once again was forced to try to treat a self-inflicted wound, just as they were able to do twice against Orlando. Almiron held his left arm up in an apologetic gesture for several seconds as the teams lined up for the restart.

Red Bulls increased their lead to 2-0 when Alexander Hack split Atlanta United’s midfield and its backline with an inch-perfect pass for Harper to run onto in the 18-yard box. He squared the ball across the 18-yard box to Eric Choupo-Moting to one-time past Guzan in the 29th minute.

The two quick goals was a reminder of Deila’s comments after beating Orlando that Atlanta United couldn’t continue giving up so many goals and expect to keep winning.

Atlanta United finished the half with three shots, two on goal, and a 0.1 expected goals total. It produced two key passes, none from Miranchuk, Almiron or Latte Lath. Red Bulls finished with five shots, three on goal, for 0.8 expected goals. They finished with three key passes.

Deila subbed on Brooks Lennon and moved Lobjanidze to the left in place of Amador. Mateusz Klich replaced Fortune and Noah Cobb replaced Abram to start the second half.

A goal scored by Latte Lath in the 57th minute was called back because an Atlanta United player was flagged for being offsides. It wasn’t clear which player was off, based upon the replay.

Jamal Thiare replaced Almiron in the 60th minute. It was the first time that Thiare and Latte Lath played a significant amount of time as dual strikers. It was also the earliest this season that Almiron was subbed off. He played 170 minutes in the previous two matches. Edwin Mosquera replaced Lobjanidze in the 75th minute.

A close-range shot by Thiare was blocked in the 87th minute.