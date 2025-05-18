Atlanta United winless streak reaches eight

Atlanta United fell to 2-3-3 at home. It has already dropped as many or more points (15) at home than it did in 17 matches in 2017 (15), ’18 (14) and ’19 (12).

A potential tying shot by Derrick Williams from a few yards away in the 98th minute was batted to the side by Philadelphia goalkeeper Andrew Rick. Those are the margins that are keeping the Five Stripes winless.

As with many of its defeats this season, including the first time it played Philadelphia when it gifted it three goals, Atlanta United has only itself to blame. This time, a poor decision by Brad Guzan contributed to a handball by Luis Abram that resulted in a penalty kick that was converted for the only goal.

Atlanta United will host Cincinnati on May 25.

Playing its third match in eight days, Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila made five changes to the lineup he used in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Austin. Jamal Thiare replaced Emmanuel Latte Lathe at striker, with Alexey Miranchuk and Miguel Almiron starting in the midfield along with Tristan Muyumba and Jay Fortune, who replaced Bartosz Slisz and Mateusz Klich in the deeper roles. Brooks Lennon and Pedro Amador replaced Ronald Hernandez and Matthew Edwards as the wingbacks. Williams, Abram and Edwards, who replaced Noah Cobb, started as the centerbacks, and Guzan again started in goal. It was the 50th appearances for Muyumba and Thiare.

Atlanta United started positively. Playing a higher defensive line, the hosts consistently kept the Union penned in. Shots by Lennon and Amador came within inches of opening the scoring.

Lennon was subbed off in the 20th minute, presumably because of a recurring hamstring issue. He was replaced by Saba Lobjanidze.

Thiare missed wide a close-ranger header a few minutes later.

Atlanta United finished the half taking five shots, putting one on goal, for an expected goals total of 0.6. Philadelphia took seven shots, putting three on goal, for an expected goals total of 0.7. Atlanta United created four chances. Philadelphia created five.

Abram, sliding to block a shot going toward an open goal after a misplay by Guzan, committed a handball in the 18-yard box in the 54th minute that neither referee Chris Penso nor assistant referee Kali Smith saw. VAR Younes Marrakchi recommended Penso review it. After doing so, he called for a penalty kick in the 57th minute and gave Abram a yellow card. Tai Baribo, who came on to start the second half, put the ball into the lower left corner to give the Union a 1-0 lead in the 59th minute.

Latte Lath replaced Thiare and Edwin Mosquera replaced Muyumba in the 66th minute. That sub put all three of Atlanta United’s Designed Players on the field.

Atlanta United switched to a back four with Lobjanidze moving from wingback to wing and Edwards moving from centerback to right fullback. Amador moved from left wingback to left fullback so that Mosquera could slot in as the left wing.

The team created a few scoring chances but could put just two more shots on goal, increasing its total to three.