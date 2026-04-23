Atlanta United losing streak reaches four

The bleeding continues for Atlanta United.
And there’s no band-aid in sight after United dropped its fourth straight game in a 2-1 loss to New England Revolution on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The bleeding continues for Atlanta United.
And there’s no band-aid in sight after United dropped its fourth straight game in a 2-1 loss to New England Revolution on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
It was a game that United controlled for the majority of the 90 minutes. Atlanta held a 1-0 lead for 72 minutes until it all fell apart. New England found the equalizer in the 73rd minute and then scored again in the 78th.
Statistically, Atlanta was the more dominant team with 21 shots and nine on target to the Revolution’s seven attempts and four on goal. United finished with 2.47 expected goals with three big chances missed.
Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino said before the match that he wanted United to be the “emotionally superior” team. He has underscored that his team hasn’t been able to overcome the emotional barrier when the opposition scores first this season.
That was almost the case when New England found the net in the first half, but a lifeline opened up for United when New England’s first-half goal was rescinded in the 23rd minute after a narrow offside call, which took about five minutes to overturn, including resumed gameplay until the referee blew the whistle for further VAR review.
Still, that was not enough to allow the Five Stripes to come out with the win.
Winger Fafà Picault got Atlanta United on the board in the 38th minute with a short cleanup goal after an attempt by midfielder Saba Lobzhanidze. Though none of it would be possible if not for defender Pedro Amador, who made an impressive dive to pass to Lobzhanidze just inches behind the end line.
Picault, at 35 years old, became the second-oldest player to score a regular-season goal for United. The veteran signed with Atlanta this offseason, his seventh MLS team in seven years.
Revolution, now 5-0-3, came into the match No. 5 in the Eastern Conference and top 10 in average goals league wide. Meanwhile, the United fall to 1-1-7 — its worst start through nine matches in franchise history.
The Five Stripes again suited up without captain Miguel Almirón. The midfielder continues to deal with a knee injury sustained in the U.S. Open Cup match against the MLS Next Pro squad, Chattanooga FC. Tomás Jacob was also out for Wednesday night as he was questionable with a lower leg issue after a collision in the previous match. Jacob appeared hurt and limped around for a few minutes but still played a full 90.
Martino made six changes from the starting lineup that lost 2-0 versus Nashville SC four days ago. Picault and Amador, who both made their first starts of the 2026 season, also scored in the 3-1 Open Cup win in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Next, United travels up north across the border to face Toronto FC on Saturday in search of its first victory since March 14.