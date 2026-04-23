Atlanta United losing streak reaches four

Atlanta United Head Coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino shouts instructions during the second half in Atlanta United's home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Atlanta. Real Salt Lake won 3-2 over Atlanta United. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

And there’s no band-aid in sight after United dropped its fourth straight game in a 2-1 loss to New England Revolution on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It was a game that United controlled for the majority of the 90 minutes. Atlanta held a 1-0 lead for 72 minutes until it all fell apart. New England found the equalizer in the 73rd minute and then scored again in the 78th.

Statistically, Atlanta was the more dominant team with 21 shots and nine on target to the Revolution’s seven attempts and four on goal. United finished with 2.47 expected goals with three big chances missed.

Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino said before the match that he wanted United to be the “emotionally superior” team. He has underscored that his team hasn’t been able to overcome the emotional barrier when the opposition scores first this season.

That was almost the case when New England found the net in the first half, but a lifeline opened up for United when New England’s first-half goal was rescinded in the 23rd minute after a narrow offside call, which took about five minutes to overturn, including resumed gameplay until the referee blew the whistle for further VAR review.