Atlanta Braves Sale, Baldwin lead Braves to another record-setting victory Club has 10 series wins in first 11 series. Colorado Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer, front left, greets Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss, back right, as they exchange lineup cards at home plate before a baseball game Friday, May 1, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By Chad Bishop 15 minutes ago Share

DENVER — Chris Sale sliced and diced and Drake Baldwin banged and bashed as the Braves beat the Rockies 9-1 on Saturday at Coors Field, setting a franchise record by starting the year unbeaten in their first 11 series (10-0-1). Sale (6-1) went seven innings, struck out 11 (his most since a June 6 outing at Milwaukee) and held the Rockies (14-20) to one run on three hits and three walks. His 103rd pitch completed a seventh inning in which he struck out the side. He then walked back to the visitor’s dugout as Braves fans in attendance gave him a standing ovation.

The 37-year-old Sale, drafted by the Rockies once upon a time in 2007 out of Lakeland (Florida) High School, got 20 swings and misses Saturday. He has now allowed just two earned runs in 17 1/3 career innings at the hitter-friendly Coors Field while fanning 24 hitters over that span. His battery-mate Baldwin had four RBIs through four innings and finished his night 3-for-4 with those four RBIs, a walk and a run scored. Baldwin now has six career games with at least four RBIs, three of which have come in the first 34 games of 2026. Reliever Brennan Bernardino was used by the Rockies to open the game on the mound. That strategy didn’t work very well. Baldwin hit a two-run home run in the first off Bernardino, an opposite-field shot that just cleared the wall in left. It was Baldwin’s eighth homer of the season and set the tone for things to come.

Bernardino (2-1) was pulled after recording two outs and facing five hitters. Chase Dollander finished out the frame with a walk and a strikeout.

But Baldwin got to Dollander in the second with a two-out RBI single that brought home Jorge Mateo and gave the Braves a 3-0 lead. Eli White, who entered the game for an injured Ronald Acuña Jr., brought home Austin Riley in the fourth with a safety squeeze bunt. Baldwin made it 5-1 with an RBI double that one-hopped the wall in right, making it 5-1. Ozzie Albies’ sacrifice fly to the corner in left put the Braves (24-10) ahead 6-1. Riley hit his fourth homer of the season, a towering, 438-foot shot into left, making it 8-1 in the fifth. It was Riley’s first long ball since April 17, when he hit two in Philadelphia. All those runs were far more than Sale needed.