Atlanta United Atlanta United tops Montreal, secures back-to-back wins Atlanta United forward Saba Lobjanidze, left, celebrates with midfielder Cooper Sanchez, right after their team defeated CF Montreal in an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

By Amna Subhan – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

Oh, Canada. Atlanta United continues its run against Canadian squads, this time beating CF Montreal 3-1 on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Five Stripes opened the streak by taking down Toronto FC in a 2-1 road win last week. Atlanta snapped a four-game skid, having not won since March 14, its previous lone win of the season. Now, the most recent win broke a three-game home losing spell. However, the first ten minutes almost told a very different story. Montreal got the scoring started early when midfielder Matthew Longstaff knocked in a short goal in the 6th minute. United defender Enea Mihaj made a critical error in Atlanta’s penalty area, turning the ball over directly to Montreal’s leading scorer, Prince Owusu, at the top of the box, who hit Longstaff in stride. A theme Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino has emphasized this season is overcoming the hangover when the opposition scores first. Not only did Atlanta find the equalizer, but it also scored two more for the comeback victory.

Saba Lobzhanidze equalized for the Five Stripes in the 41st minute with a turnaround shot, and while Montreal goalkeeper Thomas Gillier made contact with the ball, the strike still forced its way into the back of the net. United’s top scorer, Alexey Miranchuk, made the assist.

It was Lobzhanidze’s first goal since October 2024, when the forward notched a team-high 10 goals that year. Lobzhanidze scored again in the 51st minute to seal the victory before heading to the bench in the 64th minute with a brace — his first since May 2024. Midfielder Cooper Sanchez earned the assist, the first of the 18-year-old’s MLS career. Striker Emmanuel Latte Lath recorded Atlanta’s go-ahead score in stoppage time before halftime, just seconds before the whistle was meant to blow. Latte Lath made his first start in two games after he had struggled a bit out of the gate this season. It was his second score of 2026 after topping Atlanta with seven goals last season. Miranchuk assisted again, marking his first two of the year. Miranchuk leads Atlanta with six goals through all competitions. He scored in United’s two MLS victories, first versus the Philadelphia Union and then against Toronto. The 30-year-old midfielder also found the net in the Open Cup round of 16 as the Five Stripes advanced past Charlotte FC on Tuesday. Atlanta did not back down from the challenge of falling behind or Montreal’s physicality. It was a chippy match that culminated in five yellow cards for both teams and a red card for Montreal’s Brayan Vera in second-half stoppage time. Miguel Almirón missed the previous two matches after sustaining a knee injury in the Open Cup round of 32 versus MLS Next Pro squad Chattanooga FC. He was questionable for Saturday’s match but was ultimately inactive.