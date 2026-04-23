Sports Martino: ‘I would be fired’ after 1-7-1 start if not for history with Atlanta United The Five Stripes have only scored seven goals through nine matches. Atlanta United head coach Gerardo Martino watches his team during the second half in its home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Atlanta. Real Salt Lake won 3-2. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

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When Atlanta United dropped its sixth match to begin the first eight weeks of the 2026 season, it was a disastrous start that head coach Gerardo Martino said he couldn’t have conjured up in his worst nightmares. It got worse.

United fell to 1-7-1 after relinquishing a 1-0 lead in a matter of minutes to the New England Revolution on Wednesday night. It continued a downward spiral of the worst start in franchise history, and Martino is self-aware enough to understand that gravity. “To be clear, if I didn’t have the past that I did with Atlanta United, probably today I would be fired,” Martino said after the 2-1 loss. This is hardly the vision United had when they brought Martino back this offseason after his successful two-season stint — including an MLS Cup Championship — as head coach of the franchise when it first began in 2017. Atlanta suffered its worst season in 2025, finishing 5-13-16. Leadership decided to ax Ronny Deila after one season, following the firing of Rob Valentino, who also held the reins for a single season.

Martino has talked about the emotional hangover that these seasons have carried. Unfortunately, that hasn’t dissipated.

Fafà Picault also joined the squad when Martino returned. The 10-year MLS veteran winger has been around the block a time or two. Atlanta is his seventh stop in seven seasons. The journeyman said he has not been a part of a start like this before. “I think more than the desire to win — we need a hate to lose, and that’s what’s got to bring us back up,” Picault said. “I think once we get that, the group is talented enough to get through the year, but we need to first bring that spirit up and get everybody believing in it.” Martino doesn’t think it’s a mentality issue for his team. He felt they were the emotionally superior team, the more aggressive team, the better team against the Revolution. Still, they conceded two goals in five minutes to allow New England’s come-from-behind victory. Falling into a drought and not overcoming it became a theme early this season. That wasn’t the case Wednesday, but Atlanta could not claim its second victory. “(It’s about) not just being complacent and satisfied with one goal, but now going for the second, finishing the third, and killing off teams because we have the group to do it,” Picault said. “It’s just not coming together.”

On the field, the Five Stripes have been shaky. They have only scored seven goals through nine matches, ranking last in goals per match (0.8). Captain Miguel Almirón’s absence because of injury in the last two matches hasn’t helped. The midfielder has assisted on three of United’s seven goals. Striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, who led the team in scoring last season, has just one goal while struggling to create opportunities. Simply getting into the attacking third has been an issue for Atlanta United. The club made strides in the last two matches against top-five teams in the Eastern Conference, including No. 1 Nashville SC, but the team still lacked clarity in the box, Martino said. That was on display even in the possession that earned them a goal. Just before Picault scored a rebound goal, there was a missed pass that could have resulted in an opportunity. Martino opted for six changes in the starting lineup in Atlanta’s most recent match. United played four matches in 11 days because of the U.S. Open Cup and the occasional Wednesday match day. The manager did not start Latte Lath; instead, midfielder Alexey Miranchuk got the nod up front. Martino said Miranchuk was the “best player on the field.” Miranchuk leads Atlanta with four goals this season. Martino said there’s a lot of versatility with the Russian winger. He can play as a No. 9, as a second striker or an attacking midfielder. It’s an asset they hope will keep unfolding as the schedule turns the page to Match Day 10 against Toronto FC.