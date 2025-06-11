No one with Atlanta United knows the secret to cracking the diamond that is Yankee Stadium and its Lilliputian pitch better than manager Ronny Deila, whose team will play there Thursday.
Deila managed NYCFC from 2020 through part of 2022, leading the club to the MLS Cup in 2021. The field is smaller because it is squeezed across the outfield and part of the infield inside Yankee Stadium.
“You have to be quicker on the ball,” Deila said. “It’s going to be a more intense game, so reactions (from the) team (are) going to be very important. To be accurate, and dare to play forward is important, and to be very disciplined and organized. That’s the key to the game.”
Many of those things are what Atlanta United hasn’t done well this season, which is partially why it has yet to win a road match (0-5-2). Trying to improve those weaknesses since the team last played on May 31 has been challenging because 10 starters have been out for international call-ups.
But Deila worked with the players who remained to improve its defensive and organizational fundamentals. Atlanta United’s 30 goals allowed is third most in the Eastern Conference and fifth most in the league.
“This week and last week has been really, really focused on each individual player, a little more and just more detail oriented for all of us, so we understand where we’re going wrong and where we need to improve,” defender Matthew Edwards said.
Lots of teams have talked about how to win at Yankee Stadium. Few have.
Atlanta United is 0-3-4 in regular-season meetings in the Bronx. NYCFC is 74-24-32 all-time at Yankee Stadium since joining the league in 2015. It is one of seven teams to have at least six home wins this season. To compare, Atlanta United is 75-31-33 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium since its first season in 2017.
The teams this season have played once, a 4-3 win for Atlanta United on March 29.
Both teams made mistakes that resulted in goals, helping the Five Stripes rally from being two goals behind.
“Let’s hope that they keep on giving away and we take our chances and we get 4-0 instead, that would be fantastic,” he said. “But it’s going to be a similar game. NYCFC is a good team, and Yankee Stadium is a special stadium, but at the same time, most of the players has been there before, they know what it’s about.”
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC
On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3
April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1
April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0
April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0
April 26 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 0
May 3 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
May 10 Chicago 2, Atlanta United 1
May 14 Atlanta United 1, Austin 1
May 17 Philadelphia 1, Atlanta United 0
May 25 Atlanta United 4, Cincinnati 2
May 28 Atlanta United 3, Orlando 2
May 31 Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 0
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Atlanta United’s starters for NYCFC not yet known because of call-ups
Atlanta United had 12 players, including 10 first-teamers, called up by their respective national teams for matches. The break ends with matches played Tuesday.
U.S. Soccer provides updates on training center
The facility in Fayetteville remains on schedule for an April 2026 completion date, two months before the World Cup.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Atlanta’s 911 system was failing. A year later, it’s picking up the pace.
The Atlanta E911 call center has improved, answering 90% of calls within the 20-second standard.
Lois Reitzes’ 46-year run at WABE ends on a high note
Lois Reitzes found a second act with 'City Lights' as an arts and culture interviewer after 36 years as WABE's classical music host but at age 71, felt it was time to bow out.
GHSA set to make 3-school athletes ineligible, tightens transfer rules
Georgia high school athletes who change schools twice after the ninth grade will be ineligible for a year under new GHSA bylaws expected to get final approval next month.