Many of those things are what Atlanta United hasn’t done well this season, which is partially why it has yet to win a road match (0-5-2). Trying to improve those weaknesses since the team last played on May 31 has been challenging because 10 starters have been out for international call-ups.

But Deila worked with the players who remained to improve its defensive and organizational fundamentals. Atlanta United’s 30 goals allowed is third most in the Eastern Conference and fifth most in the league.

“This week and last week has been really, really focused on each individual player, a little more and just more detail oriented for all of us, so we understand where we’re going wrong and where we need to improve,” defender Matthew Edwards said.

Lots of teams have talked about how to win at Yankee Stadium. Few have.

Atlanta United is 0-3-4 in regular-season meetings in the Bronx. NYCFC is 74-24-32 all-time at Yankee Stadium since joining the league in 2015. It is one of seven teams to have at least six home wins this season. To compare, Atlanta United is 75-31-33 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium since its first season in 2017.

The teams this season have played once, a 4-3 win for Atlanta United on March 29.

Both teams made mistakes that resulted in goals, helping the Five Stripes rally from being two goals behind.

“Let’s hope that they keep on giving away and we take our chances and we get 4-0 instead, that would be fantastic,” he said. “But it’s going to be a similar game. NYCFC is a good team, and Yankee Stadium is a special stadium, but at the same time, most of the players has been there before, they know what it’s about.”

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0

April 26 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 0

May 3 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 10 Chicago 2, Atlanta United 1

May 14 Atlanta United 1, Austin 1

May 17 Philadelphia 1, Atlanta United 0

May 25 Atlanta United 4, Cincinnati 2

May 28 Atlanta United 3, Orlando 2

May 31 Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 0

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple