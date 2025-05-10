Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s road woes continue in 2-1 loss at Chicago Fire

Atlanta United falls to 0-4-1 in road matches
Atlanta United Head Coach Ronny Deila during the match against the Orlando City at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, FL on Saturday April 26, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United Head Coach Ronny Deila during the match against the Orlando City at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, FL on Saturday April 26, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)
By Associated Press
1 hour ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Hugo Cuypers scored on a first-half penalty kick and Rominigue Kouamé delivered the winner late in the second half as the Chicago Fire won at home for the first time this season with a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday.

Kouamé scored in the 86th minute after subbing in for Sergio Oregel in the 81st. It was his second goal in his sixth career appearance. The Fire (4-4-4) had gone 0-4-1 through its first five matches at home.

Atlanta United (2-6-4) never found the net but an own goal by Chicago defender Sam Rogers tied it at 1-all in the 80th minute.

Cuypers scored on a penalty kick in the 14th minute and the Fire took a 1-0 lead into halftime. The PK was awarded after a foul on Atlanta United midfielder Alexey Miranchuk.

Jeff Gal made his first career start and finished with two saves in goal for the Fire. Gal made his league debut last week after starter Chris Brady was sent off with a red card in the 36th minute of a scoreless draw with Orlando City.

Brad Guzan saved six shots for Atlanta United. Guzan had two saves and Gal one in the first half.

Atlanta United leads the all-time series 8-5-3 but has never won at Soldier Field. The club has a minus-9 goal differential and hasn’t won on the road this season.

Maren Haile-Selassie had been the only current Chicago player with a goal against Atlanta. He subbed into the match in the 81st minute and notched his second assist this season on the winner, while 21-year-old forward Omari Glasgow collected his first in his 13th career appearance after also entering with Haile-Selassie.

Atlanta United returns home to play the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. The Fire travel to play Charlotte FC on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

About the Author

Associated Press
More Stories

Keep Reading

Returning from a one-game yellow card suspension, Atlanta United forward Emmanuel Latte Lath dribbles Saturday, May 3, 2025, against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Julian Alexander/Atlanta United)

Credit: Julian Alexander/Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s inability to play hard for a full game costs it again

Atlanta United coach Ronny Deila, when asked about how to deal the team's offensive lulls, said: "If I knew, then I would do something to fix it at once."

Atlanta United ends scoreless streak, but winless skid reaches five

Miguel Almiron scored in the 20th minute against Nashville SC to end Atlanta United's franchise-record 363-minute scoreless streak. Daniel Lovitz scored for Nashville.

The Latest

Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon #11 during the match against the Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday May 3, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Soccer stats: Previewing Atlanta United at Chicago

Amador’s return improves Atlanta United’s attack down left side

Carlos Bocanegra is enjoying life after Atlanta United

Featured

The Midtown Atlanta skyline is shown in the background as an employee works in Cargill's new office, Jan. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s recovering office market braces for potential tariff impact

Fears that tariffs could spark a recession, increase layoffs and spike construction costs have the office sector on pins and needles.

What’s in a name? New MARTA station name a nod to sports before World Cup

MARTA’s Board of Directors voted to change the name in time for the FIFA games and the 300,000 visitors expected to descend on Atlanta.

Trooper pulled to safety after patrol vehicle overturns in South Georgia creek

A Georgia State Patrol trooper is recovering after his patrol vehicle went into a creek during a pursuit and other officers pulled him to safety.