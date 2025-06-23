Atlanta United midfielder Jay Fortune likely will miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury in his left foot while playing with Trinidad & Tobago on Sunday, manager Ronny Deila said Monday.
The injury happened in the 76th minute of Sunday’s Gold Cup match, when Fortune was pulled down by a Saudi Arabian player.
Fortune is scheduled to meet with a doctor Tuesday morning. Atlanta United is waiting for a diagnosis. Original reports said the foot was broken.
Fortune had 15 appearances, including eight starts, with one goal, for Atlanta United.
“I think that it’s a blow for him, first of all, but he’s young, and he will come stronger back,” Deila said. “He’s important player for us in the future.”
The injury not only takes away a player who had earned Deila’s trust to become a consistent starter, but it takes away a possible asset for the coming trade window.
Fortune’s contract status (option for 2026), age (22), salary ($71,401), playing time (56 appearances in past three seasons) and positional versatility would have made him desirable for many teams when the window opens July 24.
It’s a situation similar to what happened to Atlanta United when fullback Brooks Lennon suffered his shoulder injury in last year’s playoffs. Lennon would have been a possible tradable asset during the winter window, but that injury made any chance difficult.
Additionally, centerback Stian Gregersen (quadriceps) remains several weeks away from returning, Deila said.
“That’s frustrating with him,” Deila said. “Hopefully now, in the short term, Stian will train fully with the team. But now we’ve been out for two months almost. You’re not just going to go back and just start to play. So he’s some weeks away, but I expect him now to be training with the team quite soon.”
Gregersen’s continued absence, combined with Derrick Williams’ right foot injury, means Atlanta United is down to Luis Abram and homegrown signees Noah Cobb, Efrain Morales and Matthew Edwards as centerbacks for Wednesday’s match at Columbus. Fullback Ronald Hernandez could also play as a centerback.
Midfielder Tristan Muyumba and winger Edwin Mosquera have returned to training but aren’t fit enough to start, Deila said.
