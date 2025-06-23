Fortune had 15 appearances, including eight starts, with one goal, for Atlanta United.

“I think that it’s a blow for him, first of all, but he’s young, and he will come stronger back,” Deila said. “He’s important player for us in the future.”

The injury not only takes away a player who had earned Deila’s trust to become a consistent starter, but it takes away a possible asset for the coming trade window.

Fortune’s contract status (option for 2026), age (22), salary ($71,401), playing time (56 appearances in past three seasons) and positional versatility would have made him desirable for many teams when the window opens July 24.

It’s a situation similar to what happened to Atlanta United when fullback Brooks Lennon suffered his shoulder injury in last year’s playoffs. Lennon would have been a possible tradable asset during the winter window, but that injury made any chance difficult.

Additionally, centerback Stian Gregersen (quadriceps) remains several weeks away from returning, Deila said.

“That’s frustrating with him,” Deila said. “Hopefully now, in the short term, Stian will train fully with the team. But now we’ve been out for two months almost. You’re not just going to go back and just start to play. So he’s some weeks away, but I expect him now to be training with the team quite soon.”

Gregersen’s continued absence, combined with Derrick Williams’ right foot injury, means Atlanta United is down to Luis Abram and homegrown signees Noah Cobb, Efrain Morales and Matthew Edwards as centerbacks for Wednesday’s match at Columbus. Fullback Ronald Hernandez could also play as a centerback.

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba and winger Edwin Mosquera have returned to training but aren’t fit enough to start, Deila said.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0

April 26 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 0

May 3 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 10 Chicago 2, Atlanta United 1

May 14 Atlanta United 1, Austin 1

May 17 Philadelphia 1, Atlanta United 0

May 25 Atlanta United 4, Cincinnati 2

May 28 Atlanta United 3, Orlando 2

May 31 Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 0

June 12 NYCFC 4, Atlanta United 0

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple