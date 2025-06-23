Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Jay Fortune likely out for season

Midfielder suffers injury in left foot while playing with Trinidad & Tobago on Sunday.
Atlanta United defender Jay Fortune broke a bone in his foot when he was pulled down by a Saudi player during Sunday's match. (Courtesy Madelaina Polk/Atlanta United 2024)

Credit: Madelaina Polk/Atlanta United

Credit: Madelaina Polk/Atlanta United

Atlanta United defender Jay Fortune broke a bone in his foot when he was pulled down by a Saudi player during Sunday's match. (Courtesy Madelaina Polk/Atlanta United 2024)
By
Updated 35 minutes ago

Atlanta United midfielder Jay Fortune likely will miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury in his left foot while playing with Trinidad & Tobago on Sunday, manager Ronny Deila said Monday.

The injury happened in the 76th minute of Sunday’s Gold Cup match, when Fortune was pulled down by a Saudi Arabian player.

Fortune is scheduled to meet with a doctor Tuesday morning. Atlanta United is waiting for a diagnosis. Original reports said the foot was broken.

Fortune had 15 appearances, including eight starts, with one goal, for Atlanta United.

“I think that it’s a blow for him, first of all, but he’s young, and he will come stronger back,” Deila said. “He’s important player for us in the future.”

ExploreSix Atlanta United players called to national teams

The injury not only takes away a player who had earned Deila’s trust to become a consistent starter, but it takes away a possible asset for the coming trade window.

Fortune’s contract status (option for 2026), age (22), salary ($71,401), playing time (56 appearances in past three seasons) and positional versatility would have made him desirable for many teams when the window opens July 24.

It’s a situation similar to what happened to Atlanta United when fullback Brooks Lennon suffered his shoulder injury in last year’s playoffs. Lennon would have been a possible tradable asset during the winter window, but that injury made any chance difficult.

Additionally, centerback Stian Gregersen (quadriceps) remains several weeks away from returning, Deila said.

“That’s frustrating with him,” Deila said. “Hopefully now, in the short term, Stian will train fully with the team. But now we’ve been out for two months almost. You’re not just going to go back and just start to play. So he’s some weeks away, but I expect him now to be training with the team quite soon.”

Gregersen’s continued absence, combined with Derrick Williams’ right foot injury, means Atlanta United is down to Luis Abram and homegrown signees Noah Cobb, Efrain Morales and Matthew Edwards as centerbacks for Wednesday’s match at Columbus. Fullback Ronald Hernandez could also play as a centerback.

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba and winger Edwin Mosquera have returned to training but aren’t fit enough to start, Deila said.

ExploreComplete coverage of the Five Stripes

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0

April 26 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 0

May 3 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 10 Chicago 2, Atlanta United 1

May 14 Atlanta United 1, Austin 1

May 17 Philadelphia 1, Atlanta United 0

May 25 Atlanta United 4, Cincinnati 2

May 28 Atlanta United 3, Orlando 2

May 31 Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 0

June 12 NYCFC 4, Atlanta United 0

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta United defender Derrick Williams (center), here against Austin FC in May, had a goal and an assist this season before being hurt last week against NYCFC. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Derrick Williams out at least three weeks

Atlanta United has only had its preferred starting back line of Derrick Williams, Stian Gregersen, Brooks Lennon and Pedro Amador healthy for one game this season

Atlanta United near midpoint of season: Lots more bad than good

Atlanta United has scored only 21 goals despite spending more than $50 million on attacking talent in the past two transfer windows.

Alex Freeman breaks through with US soccer team, 27 years after father Antonio won Super Bowl

The Latest

Manchester City's midfielder İlkay Gündoğan (19) celebrates after scoring on goal during the first half in Club World Cup group G soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Manchester City hammers Al Ain in Club World Cup in Atlanta

Which teams will play in Atlanta in first Club World Cup Round of 16 match

What to know as Manchester City, Al Ain meet in Club World Cup in Atlanta

Featured

Balloons are tied to the base of a basketball goal in memoriam of Ja’Nylen Greggs in Atlanta on Friday, June 20, 2025. The apartment complex community is mourning 12-year-old Greggs after he was killed in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting. The two hoops had been pulled down by neighbors saddened by his death. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

He went out to play. A drive-by shooting made him Atlanta’s youngest homicide this year.

An Atlanta neighborhood mourns a 12-year-old boy who died from gunfire.

‘You hope for peace’: Georgians grapple with fallout after Iran strike

Georgians and visitors to Atlanta interviewed Sunday in Buckhead expressed concerns about why President Trump ordered strikes on Iran and what will happen next.

Senate Republicans set up potential clash with House on ‘big, beautiful bill’

How does the Senate version of the tax and spending bill differ from the one that barely passed the house?