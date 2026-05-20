Atlanta United training center to serve as Uzbekistan’s base camp for World Cup

The Uzbekistan national team will be based at the Atlanta United Training Center in Marietta during the World Cup. (Photo by Julian Alexander/Atlanta United)

Making its World Cup debut, the team will play one of its group stage matches in Atlanta.

Making its World Cup debut, the team will play one of its group stage matches in Atlanta.

Making their World Cup debut, the White Wolves will be managed by Fabio Cannavaro, a World Cup winner as a player with Italy in 2006 and recipient of the Ballon d’Or, given to the sport’s top player, the same year.

The Atlanta United training center (officially known as the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground) will host the Uzbekistan national team as its base camp site for next month’s FIFA World Cup, the club announced Wednesday.

The team will arrive in Atlanta on June 10 and occupy most of the training center’s $25 million expansion completed in September 2025. Uzbekistan’s camp is not expected to cause disruption to Atlanta United’s operations.

“Our goal has always been to build a world-class training ground that can support the highest levels of the game,” said Dimitrios Efstathiou, Atlanta United’s senior vice president of strategy. “Welcoming Uzbekistan for the FIFA World Cup is a strong validation of that vision. Our continued investment has created an environment capable of meeting the demands of the world’s top teams, and we’re proud to have the opportunity to showcase this facility on a global stage.”

The 33-acre training center located in Marietta opened in 2017 during Atlanta United’s inaugural season. The team says there is more than 500,000 square feet of playing surface across more than six full-length pitches, alongside two gyms and five locker rooms.

World Cup play begins June 11 and runs through July 19, with Atlanta hosting eight matches across both the group and knockout stages, including a semifinal on July 15. Uzbekistan will take part in three group stage matches, including one in Atlanta against DR Congo on June 27.