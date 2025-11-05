Atlanta voters overwhelmingly back Mayor Andre Dickens for second term

Four years ago, Andre Dickens was an ambitious Atlanta City Council member who surprised even the most veteran politicos when he went from single-digit polling to a runoff victory in one of the most lopsided mayoral elections in modern history.
On Tuesday night, Dickens’ reality could not be more different as he celebrated a blowout reelection win that secured him four more years in office. The Associated Press called the four-way race just 90 minutes after polls closed.
Dickens has few critics inside City Hall and boasts a strong alliance with Atlanta City Council, which rarely pushes back publicly against the administration’s agenda. Going into a second term, the mayor hopes to leverage his relationships to pass an ambitious extension of all of Atlanta’s tax allocation districts — a controversial proposal that he says is needed to fight racial disparities across neighborhoods.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens proudly poses for a photograph in his office at Atlanta City Hall on Thursday, January 23, 2025. At this moment, he reflects thoughtfully on the journey and challenges that have shaped his leadership as the Mayor of Atlanta.
(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Some missteps
Dickens’ first term wasn’t without controversy.
When a series of severe water breaks in May 2024 halted water service to thousands of residents for days, Dickens was slammed for initially being out of town at a reelection fundraiser in Memphis while residents struggled to get information on what was going on.
More recently, the mayor was locked in a bitter feud with the city’s Office of the Inspector General — an independent government watchdog arm created to root out corruption and misconduct.
After former Inspector General Shannon Manigault accused top city officials of blocking investigations, the Dickens administration spearheaded a massive overhaul of the office’s operations — a move many said weakened its independence and led to the resignation of Manigault and a majority of the OIG governing board.
At the time, some speculated that the training center controversy would mar Dickens’ first term in office and draw a slew of competitors to challenge his reelection bid. But he drew only three, lesser-known opponents this election cycle after major players in Atlanta politics opted against launching campaigns.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens stands near the Englewood Multi-Family development, located on the site of the former Englewood Manor in Atlanta on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. The mutli-family housing will have 200 available units and 100 will be affordable homes. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)
Looking forward
The mayor is hoping to utilize an estimated $5.5 billion generated by the proposed citywide tax allocation district extension to fund major projects that have the potential to shape the city for decades to come.
That list includes $130 million toward the ambitious Stitch project that would cap Atlanta’s downtown connector. An $100 million for a new hospital campus that, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported, is quietly going through negotiations.
He pitches the extension as a necessary step to fighting “unbalanced growth” across the city that, despite its successes, still faces stark economic, education and health disparities between its wealthy northern neighborhoods and the southwest side.
But the plan requires buy in from Atlanta City Council, Fulton County and the Atlanta school board.
Atlanta’s Mayor Andre Dickens and FIFA President Gianni Infantino pose with the FIFA Club World Cup trophy after a press conference at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, April 14, 2025, to discuss the upcoming 2025 Club World Cup, which will be hosted in Atlanta this summer.
(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta is also selected to host eight FIFA World Cup matches this summer — a massive international event that will test the city’s ability to host thousands of visitors.
It’s arguably the city’s biggest test since the 1996 Olympics and has the potential to draw court future events and drag big businesses. But some are skeptical if the city’s infrastructure — particularly its dilapidated water system — can survive the crowd crush downtown.
Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She covers the mayor and Atlanta City Council while also keeping an eye on the city’s diverse neighborhoods.
Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She covers the mayor and Atlanta City Council while also keeping an eye on the city’s diverse neighborhoods.