Metro Atlanta Atlanta voters overwhelmingly back Mayor Andre Dickens for second term After a surprising underdog victory in 2021, Dickens cruises into four more years in office

Four years ago, Andre Dickens was an ambitious Atlanta City Council member who surprised even the most veteran politicos when he went from single-digit polling to a runoff victory in one of the most lopsided mayoral elections in modern history. On Tuesday night, Dickens’ reality could not be more different as he celebrated a blowout reelection win that secured him four more years in office. The Associated Press called the four-way race just 90 minutes after polls closed.

The Adamsville native has always envisioned the city’s top job as an eight-year commitment. After taking office in 2022 on the heels of the pandemic, Dickens worked quickly to mend the city’s fractured relationship with state leadership and reduce Atlanta’s high violent crime rates — which have dropped significantly since he took office. He’s been praised throughout his first term for successfully thwarting an effort by some Buckhead residents to secede from the city , pouring millions of dollars toward affordable housing initiatives and fighting gun violence by focusing on Atlanta youth. Dickens has few critics inside City Hall and boasts a strong alliance with Atlanta City Council, which rarely pushes back publicly against the administration’s agenda. Going into a second term, the mayor hopes to leverage his relationships to pass an ambitious extension of all of Atlanta’s tax allocation districts — a controversial proposal that he says is needed to fight racial disparities across neighborhoods. But he also faces headwinds.

Throughout the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term, Atlanta has lost millions in federal dollars for high-stakes infrastructure projects and faces even greater losses if the city challenges a Trump administration order looking to do away with diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — a hallmark of Atlanta history.

Atlanta has so far also avoided federal military intervention , even though Georgia’s capital city has been a prime target of Trump in the past. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens proudly poses for a photograph in his office at Atlanta City Hall on Thursday, January 23, 2025. At this moment, he reflects thoughtfully on the journey and challenges that have shaped his leadership as the Mayor of Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC) Some missteps Dickens’ first term wasn’t without controversy. When a series of severe water breaks in May 2024 halted water service to thousands of residents for days, Dickens was slammed for initially being out of town at a reelection fundraiser in Memphis while residents struggled to get information on what was going on. More recently, the mayor was locked in a bitter feud with the city’s Office of the Inspector General — an independent government watchdog arm created to root out corruption and misconduct.

At the time, some speculated that the training center controversy would mar Dickens’ first term in office and draw a slew of competitors to challenge his reelection bid. But he drew only three, lesser-known opponents this election cycle after major players in Atlanta politics opted against launching campaigns. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens stands near the Englewood Multi-Family development, located on the site of the former Englewood Manor in Atlanta on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. The mutli-family housing will have 200 available units and 100 will be affordable homes. (Natrice Miller/ AJC) Looking forward The mayor is hoping to utilize an estimated $5.5 billion generated by the proposed citywide tax allocation district extension to fund major projects that have the potential to shape the city for decades to come. That list includes $130 million toward the ambitious Stitch project that would cap Atlanta’s downtown connector. An $100 million for a new hospital campus that, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported, is quietly going through negotiations.