Politics

Derrick Jackson: A look at the AJC’s coverage

State Rep. Derrick Jackson, D-Tyrone, speaks during a protest against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Presidents Day in front of the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, February 17, 2025, as part of nationwide demonstrations organized by the 50501 movement. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
State Rep. Derrick Jackson, D-Tyrone, speaks during a protest against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Presidents Day in front of the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, February 17, 2025, as part of nationwide demonstrations organized by the 50501 movement. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
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Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Derrick Jackson, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in Georgia.

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