Derrick Jackson: A look at the AJC’s coverage

Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Derrick Jackson, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in Georgia.
Feb. 8, 2024: Why some Democrats are trying to disqualify Trump from Georgia’s ballot
Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Derrick Jackson, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in Georgia.
Feb. 8, 2024: Why some Democrats are trying to disqualify Trump from Georgia’s ballot
June 3, 2025: State Rep. Derrick Jackson is latest Democrat to launch bid for governor
June 24, 2025: Democratic candidate for governor vows to repeal Georgia’s abortion law
Nov. 25, 2025: 2 Democrats running for Georgia governor talk affordability