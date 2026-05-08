I-285 to remain open this weekend after construction closure plans halted

I-285 is shown just prior to the Cascade Road exit onTuesday, May 5, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

GDOT cites weather forecast, which calls for showers, for the change in plans.

GDOT cites weather forecast, which calls for showers, for the change in plans.

Plans to close a busy portion of I-285 for construction starting Friday have been canceled because of the weather forecast.

There’s no timeline yet for when the construction work will be rescheduled, Georgia Department of Transportation spokesperson Natalie Dale said.

Given the forecast, the contractor wasn’t sure they would be able to complete their work in time for roads to reopen Monday morning, Dale said.

The plan had been to close all lanes on I-285 between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (exit 9) and Cascade Road (exit 7) starting Friday night and continuing until Monday morning. The full closure on the Mother’s Day weekend was expected to cause significant disruptions as traffic was routed off the interstate and onto secondary roads.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for North and Middle Georgia. The alert warns of “scattered showers and a few thunderstorms” possible Saturday into Sunday. The agency said the threat for severe weather “remains low, though a few strong storms cannot be ruled out.”