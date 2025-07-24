Credit: Ben Hendren Credit: Ben Hendren

As of Sunday, the Atlanta police department had investigated 49 homicides compared to 72 on the same date last year. And the city has seen one of the nation’s largest drops in vehicle thefts, according to the recent study.

“We started tackling guns, gangs and drugs,” APD Chief Darin Schierbaum told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

He said his department is also focused on getting guns out of the hands of convicted felons and other criminals. And his eye is on the city’s top crime category, which, he said, is escalating personal disputes that get out of hand and become violent.

“There is still of work to be done around why people are mad,” the chief said.

He said the city and community groups should work together to build de-escalation skills in society to help stem those conflicts.

“Let’s put the guns down.”

While the Atlanta mayor and police chief say a tough approach to fighting crime is paying off, experts warn that the decline in violence may still not return to pre-pandemic levels just yet.

“Almost every city increased in homicides from 2018-2019, 2020-2021,” Ernesto Lopez, CCJ senior research specialist, told the AJC. “But when we’re starting to look at these declines, there’s a lot more variation.”

And violent incidents, while lower in number, tend to lead to death more often, Lopez said.

“Though encouraging, the nation’s return to lower levels of nearly all major offenses should not slow efforts to reduce crime,” the study states.

In Atlanta, the numbers are trending in a positive direction: The drop in homicides this year seems to be increasing in pace. Through April, APD reported 30 homicides, down from 39 cases during the same period in 2024 for a 23% drop.

The city has also seen a 39% drop in vehicle thefts this year over last year, and overall crime continues to drop, according to APD.

Officer raises have helped morale and more take-home police vehicles have increased the department’s presence, Dickens said. And youth program have also been pivotal in lowering violence, he said.

This summer, 6,000 teens are working jobs making an average $17.50 an hour, allowing them to both “earn and learn,” Dickens said. At-Promise Centers and programs such as summer camps are providing free or low-cost activities to keep kids busy, the mayor said.

Violence has still made the headlines. Just as the summer heat was setting in, the city’s youngest homicide victim of the year was killed in a drive-by shooting, according to investigators.

Ja’Nylen Amir Greggs, 12 was killed on June 12 while playing basketball outside his southwest Atlanta apartment in the 3200 block of Cushman Circle.

Credit: Family photo Credit: Family photo

Detectives have made an arrest in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

If the current pace continues, Atlanta could record less than 100 for the year.

Homicides jumped to 157 in 2020, up from 99 in 2019, police department data shows. By 2022, that number hit 170.

CITY OF ATLANTA HOMICIDES

2025: 49 through July 19

2024: 127

2023: 135

2022: 170

2021: 161

2020: 157

2019: 99

2018: 88