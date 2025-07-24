Homicide rates in the country’s largest cities are continuing to drop to levels last seen before the pandemic, according to a study released Thursday by the Council on Criminal Justice.
While the national drop in homicides is around 17% this year compared to mid-year 2024, Atlanta has had 32% fewer killings, data from the city’s police department shows. That’s because the city has made fighting crime a team effort, Atlanta leaders say.
“We are excited about what we’ve been seeing in our downward crime trends for the past three years,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. “This year we’ve seen a really, really greater improvement than the other years that I’ve been mayor. This has been a focus of ours.”
Credit: Ben Hendren
Credit: Ben Hendren
As of Sunday, the Atlanta police department had investigated 49 homicides compared to 72 on the same date last year. And the city has seen one of the nation’s largest drops in vehicle thefts, according to the recent study.
“We started tackling guns, gangs and drugs,” APD Chief Darin Schierbaum told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
He said his department is also focused on getting guns out of the hands of convicted felons and other criminals. And his eye is on the city’s top crime category, which, he said, is escalating personal disputes that get out of hand and become violent.
“There is still of work to be done around why people are mad,” the chief said.
He said the city and community groups should work together to build de-escalation skills in society to help stem those conflicts.
“Let’s put the guns down.”
While the Atlanta mayor and police chief say a tough approach to fighting crime is paying off, experts warn that the decline in violence may still not return to pre-pandemic levels just yet.
“Almost every city increased in homicides from 2018-2019, 2020-2021,” Ernesto Lopez, CCJ senior research specialist, told the AJC. “But when we’re starting to look at these declines, there’s a lot more variation.”
And violent incidents, while lower in number, tend to lead to death more often, Lopez said.
“Though encouraging, the nation’s return to lower levels of nearly all major offenses should not slow efforts to reduce crime,” the study states.
In Atlanta, the numbers are trending in a positive direction: The drop in homicides this year seems to be increasing in pace. Through April, APD reported 30 homicides, down from 39 cases during the same period in 2024 for a 23% drop.
The city has also seen a 39% drop in vehicle thefts this year over last year, and overall crime continues to drop, according to APD.
Officer raises have helped morale and more take-home police vehicles have increased the department’s presence, Dickens said. And youth program have also been pivotal in lowering violence, he said.
This summer, 6,000 teens are working jobs making an average $17.50 an hour, allowing them to both “earn and learn,” Dickens said. At-Promise Centers and programs such as summer camps are providing free or low-cost activities to keep kids busy, the mayor said.
Violence has still made the headlines. Just as the summer heat was setting in, the city’s youngest homicide victim of the year was killed in a drive-by shooting, according to investigators.
Ja’Nylen Amir Greggs, 12 was killed on June 12 while playing basketball outside his southwest Atlanta apartment in the 3200 block of Cushman Circle.
Credit: Family photo
Credit: Family photo
Detectives have made an arrest in the shooting, which remains under investigation.
If the current pace continues, Atlanta could record less than 100 for the year.
Homicides jumped to 157 in 2020, up from 99 in 2019, police department data shows. By 2022, that number hit 170.
CITY OF ATLANTA HOMICIDES
2025: 49 through July 19
2024: 127
2023: 135
2022: 170
2021: 161
2020: 157
2019: 99
2018: 88
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Courtesy of Deshonda Hagins
Prison staff was warned of gun used to kill kitchen worker, lawsuit alleges
The mother of a prison worker who was shot and killed by an inmate says in a lawsuit that prison staff was warned of a gun in the facility.
3 juveniles arrested after 13-year-old boy shot in head in Mableton
Cobb County police have not released names or ages of the three people arrested in the incident.
Featured
Credit: First Liberty Building and Loan YouTube via AJC
First Liberty sold faith and MAGA loyalty. How conservative media helped.
On-air pitches framed the investments in First Liberty business loans as part of the “patriot economy.”
Delta uses AI to set airfares. Some senators are worried.
Several Democratic senators say they’re concerned about what the use of AI in airline pricing might mean for consumer privacy and fairness.
Atlanta police recruits let go after firing a gun at East Point business
Four Atlanta police recruits were dismissed from the department after an altercation at an East Point establishment, which included one of the recruits firing a gun.