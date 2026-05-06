Politically Georgia Why some Georgia candidates for governor are fighting for second place Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Republican candidate for governor Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's Secretary of State, speaks at the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young debates last week. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights Buddy Carter presses to suspend Georgia primaries for redistricting.

Brian Kemp signs 34 bills, trimming his backlog with days left to act on this year’s legislation.

As Democrats line up behind two Georgia Supreme Court challengers, Republicans counter with their own cash.

Grind it out Republican candidates for governor (from left) Chris Carr, Clark Dean, Rick Jackson, Burt Jones, Gregg Kirkpatrick, Brad Raffensperger, Tom Williams and Ken Yasger appear at the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young governor debate last week. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is well aware of his third-place standing in the Republican polls for governor. And he’s acting like it doesn’t matter. At a Smyrna Rotary meeting on Tuesday — the Republican candidate has made a habit of going to chamber meetings and Rotary clubs — he leaned into his low-key, detail-heavy pitch. He framed his campaign around affordability, public safety and what he called a return to “the ABCs” in education. He renewed calls to cap property taxes and exempt new hires from state income taxes if they move to Georgia from another state.

At 14% in the AJC’s latest poll, Raffensperger is well behind front-runners Rick Jackson, a healthcare executive, and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. But his strategy is clear: grind it out, target persuadable suburban voters and bet that a fractured field exhausted by the Jackson-Jones slugfest leaves him an opening.

“There’s still a big lane,” he said in an interview after his speech. “We’re reaching people. We’ve got great media out there. It’s very positive. Just talk to people about my vision. The positive things I’m going to do as their next governor, make sure Georgia is affordable and safe.” Democrats scrapping for second place behind former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms are waging a similar fight. Former state Sen. Jason Esteves’ campaign is circulating a new memo today casting him as the only Democrat with late momentum, a serious paid-media operation and the grassroots network to force a runoff. The memo argues Esteves has roughly tripled his support since the last AJC poll, where he registered 8% in that survey, and said he would outspend his rivals on broadcast and streaming in the closing stretch. It’s dismissive of former DeKalb chief executive Michael Thurmond’s “under-the-radar campaign” and pans former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s “deep credibility issues” as a former Republican.

“Jason is hitting his stride,” it argues, “just as his opponents are losing ground.” Things to know Midwife Tamara Taitt, executive director of Atlanta Birth Center, speaks during a news conference last month to announce a lawsuit. (Jason Getz/AJC) Good morning! Here are three things to know for today Georgia’s midterm voters have one thing in common: they can’t decide who to vote for, writes Greg Bluestein.

The new AJC poll shows most Republicans still don’t like Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff. But he has solidified support among likely Democratic primary voters, Tia Mitchell reports.

Georgia midwives say the state is sidelining them, the AJC’s Riley Bunch reports. Where the sidewalk ends Georgia Supreme Court Justice Andrew Pinson. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Amy Johnson was jogging in Vidalia when she tripped on an uneven sidewalk. She sued the city over injuries to her face and shoulder. The Court of Appeals denied her claim, and the state Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take the case. But the justices want to make sure local governments don’t get the wrong idea. “Cities have long had a duty to keep their streets and sidewalks safe for ordinary travel,” Georgia Supreme Court Justice Andrew Pinson wrote. Pinson wanted to clarify that because the Court of Appeals had sided with the city, in part, because it said the court “never held that a passive failure to maintain a sidewalk would be a basis for [municipal] liability.” Pinson said that’s wrong. He said the court declined to take the case for other reasons. But he wanted to make sure that point was clear. The other eight justices all agreed with him.

As Democrats rally behind Georgia Supreme Court challengers Jen Jordan and Miracle Rankin, GOP forces are answering with money of their own. Kemp’s leadership committee made an initial $175,000 ad buy Tuesday to support Presiding Justice Sarah Warren, who is seeking another term on the state’s highest court. She and Justice Charlie Bethel face Democratic-backed challengers in nominally nonpartisan races that are looking increasingly partisan. So much for sleepy court races. Listen up (Photo Illustration: By the AJC; Source: Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast we’re breaking down the latest AJC poll of the Democratic race for governor. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. Campaign Trail Democratic candidate for Congress Jasmine Clark, a state representative, speaks at the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young District 13 debate last week. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Some recent developments: 314 Action Fund, a political committee that aims to get more scientists in elected offices, announced a $300,000 ad buy to support state Rep. Jasmine Clark’s campaign for the Democratic nomination in the 13th Congressional District. Clark is a microbiology lecturer at Emory. The ad, titled “Truth,” will air on TV and streaming channels in the Atlanta market.

Esteves, who was the chair of the Atlanta School Board before becoming a state senator, has been endorsed by the PAC for Georgia’s Youth in the Democratic primary for governor. Today in Washington President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host an event at the White House honoring military mothers. Later, they will participate in a reception for the Trust for the National Mall.

The House and Senate are out this week.

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, will visit a health clinic in Stone Mountain to highlight Medicaid cuts. Team player? U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, is pictured during the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young debate for the U.S. Senate last week. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, is continuing his public pressure campaign on fellow GOP state officials to suspend Georgia’s primary elections to redraw congressional boundaries after the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision weakened the Voting Rights Act.

“We need to suspend the House races and go ahead and redistrict so that Georgians would be represented in the next two years by people who represent their values. Georgia is a Republican state,” he told Newsmax. “We need to remember that.” Carter is also on the primary ballot in the U.S. Senate race, where polls show he is trailing U.S. Rep. Mike Collins. His calls echo demands from conservative activists demanding new maps now. Georgia is already a week and a half into early voting for the state’s primary elections, and Kemp earlier this week ruled out redrawing Congressional maps for the 2026 elections. But he indicated that the lines should be redrawn for the 2028 election cycle. Despite Kemp’s declaration, Carter has continued his calls for a special session, including in an earlier AJC column, saying Georgia may be the linchpin in Republicans’ keeping the U.S. House in GOP control. “We could pick up two to three seats in the state of Georgia,” Carter told Newsmax.