Metro Atlanta How Mayor Dickens wants to spend Atlanta’s tax district extension revenue Funding for Beltline rail, Atlanta’s massive trail plan, the Stitch and an unnamed health project all on a proposed list. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (center) strolls along the eastside Beltline trail in April, 2024. The mayor recently announced a proposal to expand all eight of the city's tax allocation districts, including the Beltline TAD, to fund more than $5 billion worth of projects. (Riley Bunch/AJC)

A more than 200-item project list sent to Atlanta City Council members this week gives the first look at how Mayor Andre Dickens wants to spend more than $5.5 billion generated by a citywide tax allocation district extension. The first-term mayor's proposal, announced at a flashy news conference inside City Hall last month , looks to extend Atlanta's eight tax allocation districts — also known as TADs — beyond 2050, as most are set to expire in 2030. The move would dedicate almost a fifth of the city's tax digest to what are essentially restricted funds separate from the city's general revenue.

Dollars will also be spent to bring the TrailsATL Master Plan to life and to partially fund an unnamed $800 million health project that hints at potential plans to fill the city's health care gaps.

RELATED Atlanta's Stitch project is a go, despite federal cuts. It'll look like this. The TAD revenue project list dedicates the most funds to transit at more than $2.3 billion, followed by $1.4 billion for parks and trails, $1.2 billion for housing, $265 million for health initiatives, $219 million for public space and infrastructure improvements, $77 million for commercial projects and $20 million to go toward education. Initiatives included in the larger categories range widely from bolstering fresh food access and supports for small businesses to blight remediation and office-to-residential projects. TAD dollars don't fund the totality of every estimated project cost, raising questions about what happens if the scope changes or additional funding can't be found elsewhere. Mayor Dickens speaks during a press conference to unveil the Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative in the atrium at Atlanta City Hall, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC) Praise and skepticism Extending all of Atlanta's TADs is a controversial proposal that's been met with both praise and skepticism. The mayor's office and supporters say that the funds are necessary to revitalize underserved areas of the city that have struggled to keep up with growth.

But critics say an extension would lead to a tax increase for residents who will have to fill the gaps left by the revenue that's been dedicated to the specific TAD areas. Some also point to less public oversight of the multi-billion-dollar funding channels that would be managed through Invest Atlanta — the city's economic development arm — and not by Atlanta's elected officials. RELATED Opinion: Extending gentrifying Atlanta's tax districts for 25 years makes little sense City Council President Doug Shipman described the project list as "very broad in its scope" and said he worries different mayoral administrations with varying priorities would change the funding focus overtime using the Invest Atlanta board without input from council members. "This is a significant amount of money major projects," he said. "And if this doesn't have a upfront vote from the public — which it doesn't require — and it doesn't have a way for elected officials to make changes to the projects downstream, it has the potential to break the trust between the public and the government." As of now, it's unclear whether residents will get the chance to weigh in on the project list as they did for the city's major infrastructure bond packages like Renew Atlanta and Moving Atlanta Forward.

"Should the TADs be extended, we will welcome the opportunity for neighborhoods to formally and informally provide input on what projects are most important to them," the mayor's office said in a statement Wednesday. Council members raise concerns The Dickens administration is pushing for TAD legislation to earn Atlanta City Council approval before January, when new members elected by voters in November are set to be sworn in. But the extension also requires buy-in from Fulton County and the Atlanta school board. Council members got their first public opportunity to question the mayor's staff on the extension at a committee meeting last week. They raised red flags about oversight of project spending and whether the county and school system can afford to give up tax revenue.

Council member Mary Norwood also pointed to the lack of information the city’s elected officials get on how TAD revenue is being used versus the extensive, annual review of the general fund budget aimed at hashing out spending priorities. “(TAD spending) has not been the same kind of discussion that we have with our general fund budget (where) we get weeks and weeks of information,” she said. During the presentation, English painted the extension as a necessary tool to bolster the city’s underserved neighborhoods. The mayor's Chief of Staff Courtney English is spearheading the initiative. (Natrice Miller/AJC) English, who is spearheading the initiative, also told council members at the meeting that they would move forward with the TAD extension even if Fulton County and APS vote down the extension.