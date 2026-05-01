Politics Gov. Brian Kemp sets date for special election in David Scott’s district The winner will fill the remainder of Scott’s term as Democrats scramble in a newly open race. 1 / 16 Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Daughters Marcye Scott (left) and Dayna Scott Vidal (center), and wife Alfredia (right) listen at Congressman David Scott’s memorial ceremony at the rotunda in the Capitol in Atlanta on May 1, 2026. Scott, with a career spanning more than 50 years in public service, died on April 22 at the age of 80. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Greg Bluestein 54 minutes ago Share

Gov. Brian Kemp has set July 28 for a special election to fill the remainder of the late U.S. Rep. David Scott’s term, launching a compressed contest for one of Georgia’s safest Democratic seats. Scott’s death last week at 80 created a vacancy in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, which stretches across much of Atlanta’s eastern suburbs.

The winner of the special election will serve the rest of Scott’s unexpired term, while a separate election schedule continues with a May 19 primary for the full two-year term that begins next year. The timing of the special election itself was the more politically sensitive question, since Democrats had warned Kemp against delaying a vote in a deep-blue district at a moment when every seat matters in the closely divided U.S. House. The vacancy slightly widens Republicans’ already narrow margin in the U.S. House until Scott’s seat is filled. That gave the timing of Kemp’s decision national significance. Georgia Democrats urged Gov. Brian Kemp to act quickly to schedule the special election to fill the seat vacated when Rep. David Scott died last week. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey had urged Kemp to move quickly, saying voters in the district deserve representation in Washington. But he also acknowledged Republicans had an incentive to delay the election as long as possible.

“I wasn’t born yesterday. And I would imagine the orders from D.C. are: Sit on it,” Bailey said. “But I would hope that Gov. Kemp remembers that he’s not the governor for Donald Trump. He’s not the governor for (House Speaker) Mike Johnson.” Candidates will have to negotiate two parallel tracks: A special election to fill the rest of Scott’s current term, and the regularly scheduled election to decide who serves a full two-year term beginning next year. Scott will still appear on the May 19 ballot because it is too late to remove his name. Election officials are expected to place signs at polling locations informing voters of his death and that votes cast for Scott will not count. Democratic candidates for Congress Everton Blair (from left), Jasmine Clark, Jeffree Fauntleroy, Emanuel Jones, Heavenly Kimes and Joe Lester participate in the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young District 13 debate April 27, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Several Democrats who had already been challenging Scott, including former Gwinnett school board chair Everton Blair, state Rep. Jasmine Clark and state Sen. Emanuel Jones, must decide whether to compete in the special election along with the regular election.

Blair said Friday he would compete in the special election, adding he aimed to honor Scott’s legacy “with a new generation of leadership that is prepared to fight for working people.” Meanwhile, Scott’s daughter Marcye Scott said she plans to run for her father’s unexpired term. “I would love to be able to fill in the gaps for him,” she said. “I’ve got the experience — I can tell you that I know everything about the 13th District, just like him.” She added: “I think my father would come back to life and kick my butt if I didn’t.” Rep. David Scott's daughters Marcye Scott (from left) and Dayna Scott Vidal, and wife Alfredia, attend the congressman's memorial in the Capitol rotunda May 1, 2026. Scott, with a career spanning more than 50 years in public service, died April 22 at the age of 80. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)