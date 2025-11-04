Metro Atlanta

Election Day polls have opened

Races for Public Service Commission, Atlanta mayor and Atlanta City Council president and member races top ballot.
I secured my vote stickers, which are seen ready to hand out to voters at the Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Happy Election Day. The polls are open.

The final day of voting has kicked off, with dozens of candidates on the ballot seeking seats in Atlanta and other cities across the metro.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. for Georgians who weren’t among the 8% of registered voters who cast ballots during advanced voting.

In addition to municipal races to pick mayors, city council and school board members, this year’s election will also determine who serves on the Georgia Public Service Commission, the first time PSC seats have been on the ballot since 2020.

Here are some of the key races on the ballot across the region:

Polls are open until 7 p.m. and anyone in line at that point can cast a ballot.

Except in Atlanta, where polls will be open until 8 p.m. A court ruling Monday extended the time city residents can cast ballots by one hour but voters who arrive after 7 p.m. can’t vote in the Public Service Commission race and must use a provisional ballot.

Check your polling site online.

Phoebe Quinton and Eric Stirgus contributed to this report.

About the Author

Sara Gregory covers transportation for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Previously, she covered local government in DeKalb County. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.

