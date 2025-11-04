Election Day polls have opened

I secured my vote stickers, which are seen ready to hand out to voters at the Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Races for Public Service Commission, Atlanta mayor and Atlanta City Council president and member races top ballot.

The final day of voting has kicked off, with dozens of candidates on the ballot seeking seats in Atlanta and other cities across the metro.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. for Georgians who weren’t among the 8% of registered voters who cast ballots during advanced voting.

In addition to municipal races to pick mayors, city council and school board members, this year’s election will also determine who serves on the Georgia Public Service Commission, the first time PSC seats have been on the ballot since 2020.

Here are some of the key races on the ballot across the region: