Election Day polls have opened

Polls opened at 7 a.m. for Georgians who weren’t among the 8% of registered voters who cast ballots during advanced voting.
In addition to municipal races to pick mayors, city council and school board members, this year’s election will also determine who serves on the Georgia Public Service Commission, the first time PSC seats have been on the ballot since 2020.
Here are some of the key races on the ballot across the region:
School elections: Four of the nine seats on the Atlanta school board are up for grabs, as are three school board seats in Decatur and each of the seven seats on the Marietta school board. In Gwinnett County, a penny-per-dollar sales tax referendum to fund education projects is on the ballot.
Polls are open until 7 p.m. and anyone in line at that point can cast a ballot.
Except in Atlanta, where polls will be open until 8 p.m. A court ruling Monday extended the time city residents can cast ballots by one hour but voters who arrive after 7 p.m. can’t vote in the Public Service Commission race and must use a provisional ballot.
Sara Gregory covers transportation for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Previously, she covered local government in DeKalb County. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.
