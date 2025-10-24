Atlanta officials quietly plan for new hospital

A new hospital is sorely needed in Atlanta. The closure of Atlanta Medical Center flooded other hospitals with their patient base. (Jason Getz/AJC)

An unnamed health facility is on a list of projects the mayor is hoping to help fund through tax districts.

The person familiar with the TAD proposal called it a “historic investment in addressing health care access disparities” in the city and said negotiations are ongoing, with Fulton County participation required to get the project off the ground.

The project list notes that the city plans to put $115 million of Beltline TAD revenue toward the unnamed hospital.

A new health care facility is much-needed within the city to help fill gaps in medical services left by the closure of Atlanta Medical Center in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, and Atlanta Medical Center-South in the city of East Point.

A person familiar with the proposal who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the project includes a new hospital campus with community health clinics. That information was confirmed by a second source inside City Hall who also did not have authority to speak publicly.

While most of the projects included on the more than 200-item list were well-known Dickens priorities, Project Robin — categorized as a health venture — was a mystery.

When Atlanta City Council members got the first look this week at a sweeping list of projects Mayor Andre Dickens hopes to fund through a tax allocation district extension, one entry was a surprise.

But two big questions remain: If the money will really materialize, and if so, where that hospital would be.

The issue of whether to extend the tax districts is a controversial one, that would dedicate nearly 15% of the city's tax digest to what are essentially restricted funds separate from the city's general revenue. The plan also requires approval from Atlanta City Council, Fulton County and the Atlanta school board. But the city is already making plans on how to spend the $5.5 billion in revenue that an extension of all eight of Atlanta's TADs is estimated to bring in. The more popular the projects, the more political pressure to get it passed.

There is little dispute that a new Atlanta hospital is needed. The closure of AMC flooded other hospitals with their patient base and left the surrounding hospitals’ ERs gasping for air.

As of early afternoon Thursday, the ERs at Grady Memorial Hospital and Piedmont Atlanta were both marked as “dangerously overcrowded” on a regional routing system, so much so they were announcing that ambulances should find somewhere else to go.