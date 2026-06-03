19 new metro Atlanta restaurants opened in May, but 11 closed
Nearly a dozen restaurants closed during the month, including the Alden.
The waakye served at Ike’s Cafe and Grill shown on Monday, March 24, 2025. The bean and rice mixture is served with spaghetti, plantains, a tomato stew, fish, beef, a boiled egg, dried cassava and a chili sauce. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
May was another strong month for restaurant openings in metro Atlanta, with at least 19 new food businesses setting up shop.
But nearly a dozen restaurants closed during the month, as well — including the Alden, which was unexpectedly shut down when the Chamblee apartment building where it occupied a ground-floor space was destroyed by a fire.
Jared Hucks, executive chef and owner of the Alden, plans to remain active with his staff, holding pop-up dinners and other events while he works to recover what he can from the original restaurant space.
Several of the other restaurants that closed in May were chains that shuttered under much less dramatic circumstances, like Cracker Barrel in Alpharetta, La Madeleine in East Cobb and the Melting Pot in Duluth.
Metro Atlanta restaurant openings
AfroDistrict, a new Pan-African restaurant and bar, opened in early May in Midtown, the business announced on social media. The new restaurant moved into the prominent location once occupied by Henry’s at the intersection of 10th and Juniper streets. AfroDistrict serves West African-influenced dishes like bante yi skewers, a suya burger and chicken or lamb dibi. The restaurant is open until 3 a.m. from Tuesday through Saturday.
Mendoza Cafe y Vino opened May 25 in downtown Atlanta, the cafe announced on social media. The Latin coffee shop and wine bar has a large, industrial space in the Giant Lofts building at the corner of Marietta Street and Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard.
Novo Cucina opened its long-awaited second location May 12 in North Druid Hills, the restaurant announced on social media. The restaurant was originally slated to open the summer of 2025 in the Lumen Briarcliff development but was delayed nearly a year.
Patria Mezcalería reopened in the Pata Negra space in Midtown. Pata Negra temporarily closed for several days to transform into this new concept inspired by its sister restaurant in Grant Park, Patria Cocina, according to a social media post.
ScentTok Craft Cafe is now open in Johns Creek after a soft opening period that began May 6, the shop shared on social media. The business offers a full menu of Asian-themed dishes and a dizzying array of beverages, including coffee, tea, kopi, smoothies and more. But ScentTok’s main differentiator is its crafting service, offering customers the opportunity to make simple projects like bracelets, key chains and sand wax candles.
Showdown Social opens this May in Alpharetta with host-led card games. (Courtesy of Showdown Social)
Showdown Social, a concept combining food, drinks and entertainment, opened May 14 in Alpharetta. Guests can enjoy host-led card games throughout the evening with a range of games such as Ace Face (similar to Black Jack), Chain Reaction (similar to Uno) and Card Mafia (similar to Mafia) available. The menu includes dishes like rib-eye steaks, salmon, Cajun pasta, crab corn dip, wings and skewers. The venue is open 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Monday-Friday and noon-1 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
7955 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta. 770-676-7604, showdown.com
Stage Kitchen & Bar opened May 15 at Campus 244 in Dunwoody, according to a news release. This is the restaurant’s second location; the original has been open in Peachtree Corners for about five years. The restaurant team plans to open a third Stage Kitchen & Bar later this year in Buford, according to the website.
Onlookers watch the Parkview on Peachtree Boulevard apartment complex burn. (Courtesy of Jared Hucks/The Alden)
Metro Atlanta restaurant closings
The Alden closed indefinitely after a fire on Mother’s Day severely damaged the Parkview on Peachtree Boulevard apartments, where the restaurant occupied a space on the ground floor. The Alden was not burned, but the space was seriously affected by smoke and water damage, chef and owner Jared Hucks told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The apartment building above partially collapsed, causing the structure to be condemned and blocking the restaurant’s team from entering the space for about a week.
How Crispy, a fried chicken restaurant in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood, closed May 10 after four years of operation, Rough Draft Atlanta reported.
Tomorrow’s News Today reported half a dozen metro Atlanta restaurant closures this month: Chicago’s Steak and Seafood in Roswell, which closed May 31; Cracker Barrel on Windward Parkway in Alpharetta; Cupcakin, which closed in Buckhead after less than two years in business; La Madeleine, another East Cobb restaurant, which closed May 22; Mirko in East Cobb, though the Buckhead location remains open; and Sucre in Brookhaven, which shut down after less than a year.
The Melting Pot closed its location in Duluth the last weekend of May after 36 years in business, according to Channel 2.
Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.
Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.