Aging in Atlanta Food, family and fun: 6 ways to enjoy Atlanta in June Festivals, markets and outdoor events perfect for enjoying the start of summer. From festivals to farmers markets in almost every neighborhood, June’s calendar is usually packed with things to do. (Courtesy of Sandy Springs Farmers Market/Image Alleviation)

By Lesly Gregory – For the AJC 30 minutes ago Share

What’s one of the best things about Atlanta in the summer? The fun outdoor activities, if you don’t mind the heat. From festivals to farmers markets in almost every neighborhood, June is packed with things to do. Here are six ways to enjoy the month.

Shop farm-to-table 1. The Green Market Located at the 12th Street and Piedmont Avenue gate, The Green Market offers shoppers access to seasonal produce, locally made goods and unique handmade items. Supporting small businesses across Georgia, you can fill your bags inside the heart of Piedmont Park, where walking through the market is just the start of the experience. This well-loved tradition in the park allows you to meet the people who grow your food as you purchase it. Saturdays, now through Dec. 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Piedmont Park, 1071 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. piedmontpark.org/green-market

2. Virginia Highland Farmers Market

Featuring a rotating list of vendors, the Virginia Highland Farmers Market shares locally-sourced food, artisanal products, home goods and more. Plan your weekly meals from the fresh produce, breads, prepared foods and seafood available. Check out what’s in season each month for extra freshness. Grab a floral bouquet or locally-prepared beverages. This weekly market brings together locals with premier farmers in the area. Sundays, now through Nov. 22, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Highland Woodworking, 1045 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. vahifarmersmarket.com Treat the whole family 3. Disney Princess Summer Movies at the Strand Bring the magic of a Disney princess to life on the big screen at the Strand Theatre. From classic princesses to the latest animated additions, this film series shows off beloved characters from every generation. Arrive early for a princess meet-and-greet with photos and a live pre-show concert featuring the Mighty Allen Theater Organ. Shows run in June and July, starting with Cinderella on June 3 and Frozen on June 10. Wednesday June 3 and June 10, 2:30 p.m. with a sensory-friendly show at 11 a.m. Adult tickets are $12 plus fees. Youth tickets, for those 12 and under, are $5. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. earlsmithstrand.org

4. UniverSoul Circus Celebrating over 30 years of high-energy shows full of contortionists, skaters, hoop divers, extreme riders, acrobats, dancers and the Wheel of Death, the UniverSoul Circus combines performances with music for a unique experience. Topped off with the Caribbean Carnival which celebrates Caribbean culture with colorful and elaborate masquerade costumes, the show brings together global talent from more than 20 countries. Listen to R&B, hip hop, jazz and gospel while the performers show off their talents. You may even get a chance to participate in the show. If you can’t make it early June, the circus moves to the Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth starting June 18 and goes through July 12. Thursdays-Sundays, June 4-14. 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, noon, 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets range between $38-$75. Old Turner Field — Grey Lot, 150 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta. universoulcircus.com/atlanta Have fun outside the perimeter 5. Georgia Mountain Scottish Festival and Highland Games