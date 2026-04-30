Arts & Entertainment How a Georgia songwriter turned his love for Macon into a music festival Brent Cobb, who’s written for Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert, returns with Macon’s South of Atlanta Fest this week. For the second consecutive year, singer-songwriter Brent Cobb will bring his South of Atlanta Fest — a two-day event dedicated to Macon culture and Southern rock, soul, country and Americana — to Macon. (Courtesy)

By DeAsia Paige 1 hour ago Share

Americana singer-songwriter Brent Cobb grew up just an hour away from Macon, but it wasn’t until 2017 that he started to develop a deep appreciation for the city’s musical impact. Cobb, who lived in Nashville, Tennessee, at the time, booked a gig in Macon and started to learn more about Capricorn Studios (known as the home of Southern rock, helping to launch acts like the Allman Brothers Band) and Otis Redding (who became known as the “King of Soul” in Macon).

“I don’t know if it was because I was sort of close to it,” said Cobb, who grew up in nearby Ellaville. “I didn’t take it for granted, but also I didn’t realize how important of a place it was.” A few years later, he turned his new passion for the city’s musical contributions into the creation of the South of Atlanta Fest, a two-day event dedicated to Macon culture and Southern rock, soul, country and Americana. After launching last year, the festival returns for its second iteration Friday and Saturday. The event will feature performances from Cobb along with other country and Americana acts, including American Aquarium, Tobacco Road and Atlanta-raised singer Kristina Murray. Along with highlighting Macon’s musical legacy, Cobb sees the South of Atlanta Fest as an opportunity to share his artistry.

Brent Cobb, pictured here during last year's South of Atlanta Fest, said he hopes it can be an outdoor festival soon, but he wanted to start small. (Courtesy)

The 39-year-old started his career in the early aughts, after working with his cousin and popular country producer Dave Cobb in Los Angeles. He later moved to Nashville and signed a contract with Carnival Music Publishing, writing roughly 40 songs for artists like Miranda Lambert (“Old S---”), Little Big Town (“Pavement Ends”) and fellow Georgia native Luke Bryan (“Tailgate Blues”). Cobb’s most recent songwriting credit is for Luke Combs’ “Days Like These,” which is currently climbing the country charts. As a solo artist, he’s released a handful of projects, including 2016’s “Shine on a Rainy Day,” which earned a Grammy nomination for best Americana album. “It’s only taken me nearly 20 years to just get started in my career, and I’m just glad to be here,” said Cobb, who now lives in Sumter County. Primarily held indoors, the South of Atlanta Fest kicks off Friday afternoon with a day party at the Big House, the Allman Brothers’ former home. It’ll conclude late Saturday night with an afterparty at Grant’s Lounge, a hallmark in Southern rock for more than 50 years. Other Georgia acts on the lineup include Atlanta-based artist Spencer Thomas and Macon band Jackson Tanner Trio.

Cobb said he curates the lineup based on the relationships he’s formed from his two decades of songwriting. “I don’t like calling it networking, but it’s just a friend of a friend would know a friend of a friend.” Most performances will be held at the Robins Financial Capitol Theatre. On Saturday, Cobb will also host a songwriters’ session at Capricorn Studios. “His fans really dive deep into everything about him,” Darby Leiber, Cobb’s manager, said about the motivation behind South of Atlanta Fest. “We felt like there was a need for something beyond just a normal concert where Brent can kind of pull back the curtain on the things and places he likes to bring his fans into. One of the main characters of that story would be Macon.” Leiber, who also produces the festival, said about 600 people attended last year’s event across both days. She said she expects the same numbers this year. Both Leiber and Cobb declined to offer any financial specifics, but said they yielded a profit last year, which Leiber described as a “big win.”

“It’s a bunch of love to it, and I’m just proud to be making displays there on a grander scale,” Cobb said. Roughly 600 people attended last year's South of Atlanta Fest in Macon, according to event organizers, who expect a similar crowd this year. (Courtesy) Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen, H&H Soul Food, Mercer University (which owns Capitol Theatre) and Visit Macon are among the event sponsors. Gary Wheat, the president and CEO of Visit Macon, said the partnership with Cobb was a “natural fit,” especially since Cobb previously recorded at Capricorn. Wheat said the event is a great addition to other annual music festivals in Macon like the King of Soul Festival and Bragg Jam. “We work very hard to remind people of just how much rich musical history has come out of our community,” Wheat said. “I think a lot of times, you know, when people think music, they think national. For us to be able to promote and be storytellers for our legends — whether that’s Little Richard, Otis Redding, the Allmans or Jason Aldean — that’s our goal."