Georgia Entertainment Scene Josh Brolin selling $5 million Atlanta home as acting jobs go elsewhere The ‘Avengers’ star: ‘We would not sell this property if my work didn’t take us west.’ Josh Brolin's home in Sandy Springs was put on sale in April 2026 for $4,999,000. He and his wife, Kathryn, purchased the home for $3.25 million in 2020 but have done extensive interior renovations. (Courtesy of Jacob Bean)

By Rodney Ho 1 hour ago Share

Josh Brolin arrives at the premiere of "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) The gated home, built in 2003 with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms on a 1.5-acre lot, is located in Sandy Springs, two miles north of Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park. Josh Brolin's Atlanta home includes this gourmet chef’s kitchen anchored by a large center island with ample storage, a casual seating area, and an eat-in dining space. (Courtesy of Jacob Bean) The listing describes Brolin’s home as “a masterfully curated estate where architectural artistry meets absolute privacy.”

Brolin, in a statement sent exclusively to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said, “We would not sell this property if my work didn’t take us west. We envy anybody who gets to take advantage of this little piece of everywhere that fed us so well while we were there.”

Josh Brolin's main bedroom bath offers two boutique-style walk-in closets, a jetted tub set beneath beautiful stained glass, and a separate shower. (Courtesy of Jacob Bean) Since playing Thanos in two “Avengers” movies in Atlanta in 2017 and 2018, the veteran actor has only shot one film in the area: “Weapons” in 2024, which grossed more than $239 million worldwide at the box office. Brolin’s Atlanta Realtor, Jacob Bean, said Brolin spends most of his time when not working at his primary home in Montecito, California. He purchased that residence for $7.1 million in 2024 near Santa Barbara, where he lived as a teenager. (He also owns a home in Malibu.) A tasteful reading room at Josh Brolin's Atlanta home, which he renovated after purchasing it for $3.25 million in 2020. (Courtesy of Jacob Bean) For the past two years, Brolin has rented out his Atlanta home, though he and his family stayed there last Christmas, Bean said.

Bean said a family who lost their home to a fire stayed at the Brolin residence for a period of time, and an unnamed actor rented the house for the first three months of this year while shooting a movie. “It has whimsical charm,” Bean said. “It has an old English cottage feel to it.” Josh Brolin's Atlanta home features a separate guest house with two living areas with full kitchens. (Courtesy of Jacob Bean) Bean said the Brolins built out a professional-grade gym with a custom sauna and cold plunge downstairs. The property also features a detached, two-story guest house with two independent living spaces. Any sale will include most of the existing furniture.

Brolin said the renovation was able to “turn its insides into pieces of all the places we’ve traveled to: a little Atlanta there, a little Paris there, a little Ireland and New York and maybe even the countryside of Pennsylvania.” Josh Brolin's home for sale in Atlanta features a large heated gunite pool with a hot tub, two waterfalls, and a custom jumping rock. (Courtesy of Jacob Bean) He touted the “rock pool with its cascading waterfall and stone protruding dive board. Everything about it had to feel personal.” Brolin, 58, has been married to photographer and director Kathryn Boyd Brolin, 38, since 2016. They have two children together. His busy acting schedule has sent him all over the world in recent years.