Josh Brolin selling $5 million Atlanta home as acting jobs go elsewhere
The ‘Avengers’ star: ‘We would not sell this property if my work didn’t take us west.’
Josh Brolin's home in Sandy Springs was put on sale in April 2026 for $4,999,000. He and his wife, Kathryn, purchased the home for $3.25 million in 2020 but have done extensive interior renovations. (Courtesy of Jacob Bean)
Josh Brolin arrives at the premiere of "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
The gated home, built in 2003 with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms on a 1.5-acre lot, is located in Sandy Springs, two miles north of Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park.
Josh Brolin's Atlanta home includes this gourmet chef’s kitchen anchored by a large center island with ample storage, a casual seating area, and an eat-in dining space. (Courtesy of Jacob Bean)
The listing describes Brolin’s home as “a masterfully curated estate where architectural artistry meets absolute privacy.”
Brolin, in a statement sent exclusively to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said, “We would not sell this property if my work didn’t take us west. We envy anybody who gets to take advantage of this little piece of everywhere that fed us so well while we were there.”
Josh Brolin's main bedroom bath offers two boutique-style walk-in closets, a jetted tub set beneath beautiful stained glass, and a separate shower. (Courtesy of Jacob Bean)
Since playing Thanos in two “Avengers” movies in Atlanta in 2017 and 2018, the veteran actor has only shot one film in the area: “Weapons” in 2024, which grossed more than $239 million worldwide at the box office.
Bean said a family who lost their home to a fire stayed at the Brolin residence for a period of time, and an unnamed actor rented the house for the first three months of this year while shooting a movie.
“It has whimsical charm,” Bean said. “It has an old English cottage feel to it.”
Josh Brolin's Atlanta home features a separate guest house with two living areas with full kitchens. (Courtesy of Jacob Bean)
Bean said the Brolins built out a professional-grade gym with a custom sauna and cold plunge downstairs. The property also features a detached, two-story guest house with two independent living spaces.
Any sale will include most of the existing furniture.
Brolin said the renovation was able to “turn its insides into pieces of all the places we’ve traveled to: a little Atlanta there, a little Paris there, a little Ireland and New York and maybe even the countryside of Pennsylvania.”
Josh Brolin's home for sale in Atlanta features a large heated gunite pool with a hot tub, two waterfalls, and a custom jumping rock. (Courtesy of Jacob Bean)
He touted the “rock pool with its cascading waterfall and stone protruding dive board. Everything about it had to feel personal.”
His busy acting schedule has sent him all over the world in recent years.
In 2022, he filmed sci-fi epic “Dune: Part Two″ in parts of Europe and the Middle East. Brolin starred in Amazon Prime’s neo-Western “Outer Range” series from 2022 to 2024, which shot in New Mexico. In 2024, he shot Netflix’s “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” in upstate New York, followed by the dystopian action thriller “The Running Man” in the United Kingdom and Bulgaria last year.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.