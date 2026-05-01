Politics AJC Poll: Collins leads in Senate GOP primary, but most voters undecided Among Republican voters participating in the polls, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins received the most support. (Photo Illustration: By the AJC | Source: Arvin Temkar / AJC)

By Tia Mitchell 45 minutes ago Share

More than half of Republican primary voters in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s new poll still don’t know who they are voting for in the U.S. Senate primary to determine who will challenge Jon Ossoff in November. U.S. Rep. Mike Collins received the most support at 21.6% in the AJC poll, compared with 12.5% for U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter and 11% for former football coach Derek Dooley.

Two minor candidates, John Coyne and John McColumn, each received about 1% support. Patrick Pieters, who lives in Canton, is among the Republican voters still undecided on who he will support in the Senate primary. He is hoping that President Donald Trump, who so far has declined to endorse a candidate, changes his mind and weighs in. “It would have some impact,” Pieters said of a Trump endorsement. “I think the more the Senate and the House line up with his direction and the programs he wants, the more likely it’ll be less controversial.”

The poll of 1,000 likely Georgia primary voters was conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs April 18-26. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.