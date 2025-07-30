Just as quickly as we rocked out to “School’s Out,” we’re diving headfirst into supply runs, schedule shuffles and weeknight chaos. And if finding time for a home-cooked family meal sounds impossible, you’re not alone. Who even has the energy?
But according to Susana Solomon, a licensed professional counselor, core faculty at the University of Phoenix, and mom of three, it might be time to rethink that assumption.
“If we never make the time, we won’t have the time,” Solomon, who is based in Atlanta, said. “Even if it’s just, dare I say, putting your Domino’s pizza in the oven … just to get people together over a meal that they love.”
Credit: Courtesy of Susana Solomon
Credit: Courtesy of Susana Solomon
Between nurturing kids’ mental health and strengthening bonds in the process, enjoying a shared meal a few times a week can become one of the most meaningful parts of your family’s routine.
Here are a few tips Solomon recommends for making family dinners work — no matter what your evenings look like.
Why dinner time matters
With years of experience counseling families in schools, youth detention centers and private practice, Solomon has seen just how transformative dinner time can be.
“I always ask families, ‘If I were a fly on the wall during your last family meal, what would I see?’” she said. “Sometimes the answer is that they haven’t eaten together in weeks — and that’s not about shame. It’s about starting where you are.”
Studies show consistency with shared meals, even just two or three times a week, builds emotional safety and self-esteem in kids. Solomon said the impact is even greater when paired with simple rituals like “rose, thorn and bud,” where each person shares something good from their day, a challenge they faced and something they’re looking forward to or want to improve.
“Children thrive when there’s predictability,” Solomon explained. “And a regular shared meal offers that.”
Redefining the table
The modern version of dinner might happen at 9 p.m. after a late shift, or with granola bars in the car between gymnastics and tutoring. That’s OK.
What matters, according to Solomon, is intention.
“To schedule with intention is important,” she said. “The fact of the matter is if you don’t carve out time for your schedule like you would for a doctor’s appointment or a business meeting … we’re (going to) continue to miss (opportunities).”
For families who feel unsure how to spark connection, Solomon says it starts with parents modeling openness.
“Kids don’t want to feel interrogated,” she said. “Lead with vulnerability. Share something that happened in your day, then invite them in.”
Technology at the table (yes, it’s possible)
Ditching screens entirely may not feel realistic, but Solomon recommends setting a 20-minute tech-free window during mealtimes and sticking to it.
“Turn off the sound to the world and turn the volume up to us connecting,” she said.
Eventually, she says, the dinner table can feel like a sanctuary — where kids know they’re safe to vent, laugh or just be quiet.
“(It becomes) a place where I’ve got your back and I want to know what’s been happening with you.”
Connection doesn’t have to be complicated. It just has to be intentional.
“Make time today. If we don’t make time, we’ll never have the time,” she added. “These moments, no matter how brief, are the building blocks of connection.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: TNS
Anxiety afflicts most children going back to school: Some advice for parents
Anxiety is common among children and teens going back to school for fear of not belonging, bullying or mass shootings. Parents can help children decrease their anxiety.
Punch up the potluck with Crunch Salad
This recipe for Crunch Salad uses summer produce, making it a healthy dish to bring to a potluck or cookout.
Georgia tax credit expansion increases incentives to adopt teens
In 2024, only 21% of Georgia foster care teens were adopted. A tax credit expansion creates new incentives for 'forever families' to adopt and nurture these young people.
Featured
Credit: Shannon Byrne
Georgia author explores injustice in the justice system
Former AJC reporter who discovered evidence that helped free Dennis Perry recounts the wrongful conviction case in new book.
Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific merger would form transcontinental railroad
If approved by shareholders and regulators, the deal would create a transcontinental railroad company, but cost Georgia a Fortune 500 headquarters.
Officials ID man killed in Sweet Auburn shooting that left 10 others injured
The incident was among a dozen shootings across the city since Friday evening with 29 victims at latest count.