Students have been turning to artificial intelligence to complete their assignments, confounding teachers who try to stay ahead of the technology. But school officials are turning to AI to improve campus security.

Some Atlanta public schools have started using AI to assess their security camera footage, prompting automatic alerts if the system detects a gun or other security threats.

It’s not just weapons, either. Some principals have experimented with technology that can detect vaping, Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ronald Applin said during an interview on the “Politically Georgia” podcast.