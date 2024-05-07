Wellness
Wellness

When Mother’s Day hurts: Strategies for those struggling

Rebecca Soffer, author of ‘The Modern Loss Handbook,’ offers insights and coping strategies
For some, Mother's Day can be a painful reminder of loss, grief or a complicated relationship.

Credit: Photo by Dekler Ph on Unsplash

Credit: Photo by Dekler Ph on Unsplash

For some, Mother's Day can be a painful reminder of loss, grief or a complicated relationship.
By
Updated 2 hours ago

Mother’s Day isn’t just about buying cards and gifts; it’s about acknowledging the unique bond between a mother and her children, and all maternal connections. However, for some, this holiday can be a painful reminder of loss, grief or a complicated relationship.

If you find yourself dreading the second Sunday in May (even the days leading up to it), know you are not alone in your struggles.

Rebecca Soffer, author of “The Modern Loss Handbook,” understands the challenge. Having lost both her mother and father, Soffer has firsthand experience navigating the complexities of grief. In an interview with Today, she offered insights and coping strategies for those who find this holiday difficult.

Talk to a ‘grief buddy’

Soffer suggests finding someone who has experienced a similar loss and can offer support and understanding. Engaging with a community of people who have faced parental death can provide a sense of connection and validation.

For example, the Modern Loss community holds an international gift swap ahead of trigger holidays like Mother’s Day, creating a space for people to support one another.

Explore The ‘mental load’ of motherhood is real. Moms need our support

Expect the unexpected

Grief is not a linear process, and waves of emotion can come unexpectedly. Soffer emphasizes the importance of being patient with yourself during this time.

“I want to make it clear to anybody that if it feels like a trigger for you then it really is, and it’s worth sitting with and honoring and examining and figuring out what you can do to make yourself feel better,” she said to NPR.

In her book, she offers tips for enduring “grief milestones,” such as fulfilling one of your mom’s goals, making her favorite meal or buying her a gift you can either keep or donate to someone else.

Consider therapy

Therapy can be a scary first step, but in “The Modern Loss Handbook,” Soffer gives tips on how to find the right therapist for you, including what questions to ask before getting started and how to find the right therapeutic format.

Be kind to yourself

Above all, Soffer stresses the importance of being patient with yourself.

“Everything is off the table,” she told Today, acknowledging it’s impossible to predict how Mother’s Day will affect each individual. While it’s nice to have a plan, she encourages giving yourself permission to forgo it if needed.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Tize W. Clark, right and his son, Zion Clark, participate in a walk to honor Native American and Indigenous relatives who have gone missing or have been killed as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day is marked in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Monday, May 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

Credit: AP

Indigenous people raise awareness about their missing and murdered

Girl, 13, dies after tree falls on Atlanta home during heavy storms

A tree fell onto a home on Mims Street near Martin Luther King Jr. and Westview drives in southwest Atlanta on Saturday, according to a fire department spokesperson.

After success of ‘Fight Song’, Rachel Platten looks inward for inspiration

Rachel Platten's newest music finds inspiration from her struggles with postpartum depression, the pandemic and trying to follow up on the success of her 2015 hit 'Fight Song'

The Latest

Arrow Exterminators released butterflies Thursday at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Arthur M. Blank Hospital to celebrate Mother's Day. (Courtesy of Arrow Exterminators)

Credit: Arrow Exterminators

Butterflies released for moms, kids at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Is motherhood for me? Experts help navigate the trending uncertainty

Still gift-hunting? 21 chic Mother’s Day ideas she’ll love

Featured

The Midtown Atlanta skyline is shown in the background as an employee works in Cargill's new office, Jan. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s recovering office market braces for potential tariff impact

Fears that tariffs could spark a recession, increase layoffs and spike construction costs have the office sector on pins and needles.

What’s in a name? New MARTA station name a nod to sports before World Cup

MARTA’s Board of Directors voted to change the name in time for the FIFA games and the 300,000 visitors expected to descend on Atlanta.

Trooper pulled to safety after patrol vehicle overturns in South Georgia creek

A Georgia State Patrol trooper is recovering after his patrol vehicle went into a creek during a pursuit and other officers pulled him to safety.