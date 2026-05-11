Metro Atlanta Emory takes in 2 passengers from cruise in deadly hantavirus outbreak Both passengers are being monitored at Emory Hospital as officials say risk of wider outbreak still low Passengers are sprayed with disinfectant by Spanish government officials before boarding a plane after disembarking from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at Tenerife airport in the Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Arturo Rodriguez)

By Asia Simone Burns 9 minutes ago Share

Two passengers who disembarked from a cruise ship at the center of a deadly hantavirus outbreak have arrived in Atlanta, according to public health officials. The patients were taken in for evaluation from the Serious Communicable Disease Unit, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

“Federal healthcare workers are taking every precaution needed in each of these cases and there is no risk to the public at this time,” the statement read. The state health department said it is working with the CDC to monitor for changes. Another 15 American passengers were repatriated from the MV Hondius cruise ship and taken to a biocontainment unit in Nebraska, officials said. They are being assessed by healthcare professionals and monitored for symptoms. Hantavirus is a disease carried by rodents, including mice and rats, and can be spread by breathing in particles containing their urine or feces. In humans, it can cause fevers, gastrointestinal issues and ultimately respiratory issues, according to the World Health Organization. Passengers aboard the MV Hondius first started showing symptoms of the virus in late April, and within weeks, three people died of the virus. The WHO has confirmed six cases total among the passengers, and two other cases are suspected.

State officials have maintained that the risk of the virus spreading is low and that cases are rare.

According to the CDC, 890 total cases were reported during a surveillance period that started in 1993. During that period, no cases were reported in Georgia. The CDC had not recorded any cases of hantavirus being spread from person-to-person in the U.S. through the end of their surveillance period in 2023. Activities that put people at risk of being infected are typically cleaning up rats nests or mousetraps without gloves, being scratched by a rodent or working outside in areas where rodents are likely to live, according to the CDC. While 40 strains of hantavirus are known, only one — the Andes strain — is known to spread between humans. The CDC activated its level 3 emergency protocols, the lowest emergency level, in response to the virus. At that level, the response effort is led by a CDC expert in the particular disease and their staff, rather than employing the agency’s Emergency Operations Center or jump-starting 24/7 response efforts. The agency issued updated guidance about the Andes strain of the virus on Friday, noting that it generally spreads only to people in close contact with those infected with the virus.