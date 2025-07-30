Education
Five issues to watch during the new school year in Georgia

As students prepare to go back to school, they face new rules on phones, books and more.
An electric bus is seen parked outside of Stone Mountain Middle School in DeKalb County on Jan. 8, 2024. The buses will be back on the road as a new school year starts in Georgia. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By AJC Staff Report
48 minutes ago

As the calendar flips to August, it’s time for a new school year in Georgia.

Classes begin Monday in metro Atlanta’s largest school districts. Much of the conversation about education in recent months has focused on the impact of the Trump administration’s changes to classroom instruction and funding.

Here are five issues as students return to class:

School safety

State leaders hope several new laws will make classes safer in the wake of last year’s deadly shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County.

ExploreKemp signs school safety bill inspired by Apalachee shooting

They include a requirement that school systems implement a panic alert system that connects directly to emergency services, schools quickly communicate about disciplinary problems with students transferring in from other schools and an anonymous platform where anyone could report students who may pose a threat to school, staff, students or themselves.

Analysts with the DeKalb County Safe Schools program operate the Evolv weapons detection system at Adams Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. The system has already been implemented in many DeKalb schools and will now be used in Gwinnett County's school system. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Additionally, Gwinnett County is installing a weapons detection system at all of its middle and high schools. The system, from Evolv, has been used in other districts, such as Atlanta and DeKalb.

Cellphone bans

A new state law requires public school districts to come up with plans by January to prohibit students through eighth grade from accessing their personal electronic devices during the school day.

Midtown High School principal Betsy Bockman holds up the lockable cellphone pouch that students will be using again this school year. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Several metro Atlanta districts this summer announced plans to comply with the law. Rockdale County will require students to put their devices into pouches when they arrive at school, which will remain locked and in the students’ possession for the duration of the school day. Cobb County’s superintendent has said students will be expected to store their phones in their bags.

DeKalb County is taking a different approach. It is extending the ban for all students in the 2025-2026 school year.

Educators hope the ban will reduce classroom distractions and improve student performance. Some parents, though, worry the ban will make it tougher to contact their children during an emergency.

Books

Two recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings could give parents more leeway to remove their children from classes to avoid them reading materials they find objectionable.

In U.S. v Skrmetti, the court upheld a Tennessee law banning puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender minors. In Mahmoud v. Taylor, the court sided with a group of Maryland parents from different religions who objected to their kids reading LGBTQ+-inclusive books in public schools.

Vouchers

Several thousand Georgians have applied for a new voucher scholarship program that gives money to students who are zoned to attend low-performing public schools. Each of the scholarships is worth $6,500 and can be used to pay for private school tuition, tutoring or other education costs. The program begins this fall. More than 300 private schools have been approved to participate in the program. Critics worry many lower-income families will not be able to afford enrollment in some private schools, where tuition exceeds $30,000 a year.

Cursive writing

Georgia’s updated English Language Arts curriculum will include a skill foreign to many young people — cursive writing.

Several states, such as California, have seen a renewed commitment to teaching cursive writing. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Students in the third through fifth grades will be required to learn how to write in cursive.

“Handwriting, a basic tool for life, assists with the development of both fine motor skills and working memory skills,” the Georgia Department of Education wrote in an instructional guide.

