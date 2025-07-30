High School Sports

Georgia high school football scrimmages begin Friday. Here’s the schedule.

By
1 hour ago

The first high school football games of the season are Friday night, though they don’t count. They’re only scrimmages, but they are officiated, and scores are kept.

The GHSA allows teams to play one preseason scrimmage, or two for teams that elected not to have spring practice. The first official games are Aug. 13.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the only source for statewide scrimmage games, as the GHSA does not compile a schedule for them.

This schedule will be updated as dates and game details frequently change.

Friday, Aug. 1

Appling County at Bacon County

Berrien at Charlton County

Bowdon at Callaway

Butler at Bryan County

Cedar Grove at Carver-Atlanta (Henderson Stadium)

Centennial at Woodstock

Chattahoochee County at Miller County

Coahulla Creek and LaFayette at Model

Columbus at Early County

Crisp County at Houston County

Dacula at Apalachee

Dooly County at Terrell County

Dutchtown at Baldwin

Eagle’s Landing Christian at Jonesboro

Fannin County at Pickens

Fitzgerald at Coffee

Glenn Hills at Twiggs County

Groves at Pierce County

Habersham Central at Oconee County

Hawkinsville at Bleckley County

Heard County at Central-Carroll

Irwin County at Cairo

Jackson at Eagle’s Landing

Jeff Davis at Clinch County

Jenkins County at Bulloch Academy

Kell at New Manchester

LaGrange at Harris County

Laney at Lakeside-Evans

Locust Grove at Luella

Long County at McIntosh County Academy

Lovejoy at Upson-Lee

Lovett at Whitefield Academy

McEachern at Gainesville

McNair at Northview

Midtown at Riverwood

Montgomery County at GMC Prep

Mount Paran Christian at Darlington

North Atlanta at Westlake

North Forsyth at Dawson County

North Oconee at Loganville

Ooltewah (Tenn.) at Ringgold

Pebblebrook at Morrow

Pepperell at Mount Zion-Carroll

Perry at Northside-Warner Robins

Redan at Washington

Richmond Academy at Evans

Rockmart at Bremen

Signal Mountain (Tenn.) at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

South Forsyth at East Forsyth

Sumter County at Monroe

Tattnall Square at Deerfield-Windsor

Taylor County at Lamar County

TBA at Mount Vernon

Thomas County Central at Lowndes

Trinity Christian at Wesleyan

Turner County at Dodge County

Valdosta at Cook

Valwood at Lanier County

Warner Robins at Peach County

Warren County at Thomson

Washington-Wilkes at Elbert County

West Forsyth at Lanier

West Laurens at Putnam County

Westside-Augusta at Greenbrier

Wheeler at Northgate

Wilcox County at Johnson County

Saturday, Aug. 2

Cedartown at Troup

Tuesday, Aug. 5

Northwest Whitfield at North Cobb Christian

Wednesday, Aug. 6

Prince Avenue Christian at Athens Academy

Thursday, Aug. 7

Archer at Mountain View

Beach at Tattnall County

Bremen at Mount Zion-Carroll

Calhoun at Cass

Cedar Shoals at Jefferson

Clarke Central at Brookwood

Collins Hill at Lithia Springs

Colquitt County at Bainbridge

Drew at Berkmar

Duluth at Chattahoochee

East Jackson and Jackson County at Monroe Area

Eastside at Peachtree Ridge

Greater Atlanta Christian at Woodward Academy

Heritage-Conyers at Walnut Grove

Hughes at Buford

John Milledge Academy at ACE Charter

Meadowcreek at Discovery

Newnan at Villa Rica

Norcross at Grayson

North Hall at Flowery Branch

Riverdale vs. Landmark Christian (Southern Crescent Stadium)

Sandy Creek at Starr’s Mill

Savannah Country day at Liberty County

Seckinger at Central Gwinnett

South Atlanta vs. Chamblee (North DeKalb Stadium)

South Paulding at Hiram

Southwest DeKalb vs. Columbia (Godfrey Stadium)

Temple at Rockmart

Union Grove at Alcovy

Westside-Macon at Southwest

Whitefield Academy at Eagle’s Landing Christian

Friday, Aug. 8

Apalachee at Banneker

Armuchee at Model

B.E.S.T. Academy at KIPP Atlanta

Banks County at Decatur

Benedictine at Camden County

Blessed Trinity at Marist

Brantley County at Frederica Academy

Bryan County and Windsor Forest at Bradwell Institute

Bulloch Academy and Banks County at George Walton Academy

Burke County at Southeast Bulloch

Cairo at Worth County

Campbell at Lassiter

Carver-Columbus at Lee County

Central Fellowship at Southland

Cherokee Christian at Providence Christian

Christian Heritage at Murray County

Clarkston at Mount Bethel Christian

Claxton at Montgomery County

Coahulla Creek at Gordon Central

Coosa at Pepperell

Creekview at Cherokee

Cross Creek at Glenn Hills

Denmark at Johns Creek

Dodge County at Irwin County

Dougherty at Thomasville

Douglass at Rockdale County

East Laurens at West Laurens

ECI at Vidalia

Fannin County at White County

Franklin County at Rabun County

Franklin County at Madison County

Glascock County at Aquinas

Glynn Academy at Pierce County

GMC Prep at Stratford Academy

Hancock County at Treutlen

Harlem at Grovetown

Hawkinsville at Dublin

Hephzibah at Thomson

Hillgrove at Alexander

Jackson-Atlanta vs. Therrell (Henderson Stadium)

Jenkins County at Johnson County

Johnson-Savannah and Wheeler County at Portal

King’s Ridge Christian at Holy Innocents’

Lakeside-Evans at Evans

Lakeside-Atlanta at Bowdon

Lakeview Academy at Southwest Georgia Academy

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Southeast Whitfield

Lanier Christian at Loganville Christian

Lanier County at Schley County

M.L. King at North Clayton (Southern Crescent Stadium)

Macon County at Turner County

Manchester at Haralson County

Mary Persons at Jones County

Mays at Newton

McIntosh at Whitewater

McNair at Salem

Miller County at Telfair County

Milton at Cambridge

Mitchell County at Baconton Charter

Mount Vernon at Lovett

North Georgia (home school) at Walker

North Murray at Gordon Lee

North Springs at South Forsyth

Northeast at Greene County

Oconee County at Hart County

Oglethorpe County at Lincoln County

Ola at St. Pius

Pace Academy at Stockbridge

Pickens at East Hall

Pike County at Woodland-Stockbridge

Richmond Academy at Greenbrier

Ridgeland at Dalton

Rosman (N.C.) at Towns County

Roswell at Lambert

Rutland at Central-Macon (Ed DeFore Sports Complex)

Shiloh at Mill Creek

Social Circle at Lake Oconee Academy

Sonoraville at Chattooga

South Gwinnett at North Gwinnett

Spalding at East Coweta

Sprayberry at Forsyth Central

Stone Mountain at Fayette County

Swainsboro at Jefferson County

Terrell County at Lanier County

Tift County at Brooks County

Toombs County at Metter

Trion at Heard County

Union County at Chestatee

Valwood at Bacon County

Veterans at Howard (Thompson Stadium)

Walton at Pope

Walnut Grove at Heritage-Conyers

Washington County at Putnam County

West Hall at Lumpkin County

Westminster at Hebron Christian

Westover at Dooly County

Westwood at Baker County

Wilkinson County at Pelham

Winder-Barrow at Stephens County

Saturday Aug. 9

Heritage-Ringgold vs. East Hamilton, Tenn. (Finley Stadium, Chattanooga)

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.







