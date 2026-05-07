Aging in Atlanta Older couples are rethinking marriage and considering a ‘gray divorce’ Research shows a shift that reflects changing expectations around marriage and aging. FILE: Researchers found that 36% of U.S. adults who divorce are 50 or older, highlighting a significant trend in later-life divorce. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Patricia Neligan – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 16 minutes ago Share

After decades of shared homes, children and careers, a growing number of couples are deciding to part ways. Known as “gray divorce,” the term describes the rising rate of marital splits among adults over 50. Dr. Susan L. Brown, a distinguished research pProfessor at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, and Dr. I-Fen Lin, a professor of family structure and family process at the University of Missouri, coined the term in 2012.

Their research found that 36% of U.S. adults who divorce are 50 or older, highlighting a significant trend in later-life divorces. Even more telling, adults 65 and older are the only age group experiencing an increase in divorce rates — a striking shift that reflects changing expectations around marriage and aging. A shift in well-being Gray divorce has been increasing rapidly over the past few decades. Americans are living longer and, as a result, spending more time in marriages than previous generations. At the same time, women now have greater financial stability and independence than ever before. This has created space to reassess long-term relationships and prioritize well-being. According to the American Sociological Association, women are more likely than men to initiate a divorce. Michael Rosenfeld, a social demographer and professor of sociology at Stanford University, found that women initiated 69% of divorces, compared to 31% initiated by men, and that married women reported lower levels of relationship quality than married men. “I think that marriage as an institution has been a little bit slow to catch up with expectations for gender equality,” stated Rosenfeld. “Wives still take their husbands’ surnames and are sometimes pressured to do so. Husbands still expect their wives to do the bulk of the housework and the bulk of the child care.”

Women often carry the unspoken default responsibilities, whether it’s handling weekend plans, registering children for sports, buying gifts for grandparents or scheduling doctor appointments. Even in a household with two working partners, there is a disparity in the distribution of physical, cognitive and emotional labor, often referred to as invisible labor.

Parenting naturally casts one partner as the caregiver, but often that role expands beyond the kids to include managing the household and the needs of a spouse — both logistically and emotionally. Like Dr. Susan Guthrie said on her podcast Divorce and Beyond, “It was never just about the dishes.” Empty-nest syndrome One life stage that appears to contribute to the rise in gray divorce is the transition to becoming empty nesters. For years, parenting often serves as a shared mission — a buffer that structures daily life and connection. When children leave home, couples may suddenly find themselves with an abundance of time once filled with carpools, meal prep and the rhythms of life. Without that common focus, some are forced to confront long-avoided questions about their relationship and their future. This new chapter — or new normal — can prompt a reassessment of what the next phase of life will look like. Evolving as we age The idea that you would be the same person in your 20s or 30s as in your 50s or 60s does not seem to be the reality. The only thing we can really count on is change. Over the course of decades, people inevitably evolve in both infinitesimal and significant ways. Their interests, routines or even physical abilities may change, while their partner may grow along a different path. For some couples, this shift in dynamics can be challenging enough that partners cannot envision continuing the relationship.