Opinion
Opinion

School choice expansion benefits students in Atlanta and across Georgia

One in three Georgia fourth graders are proficient at reading and the figure is worse among Black students. More education options are the solution.
Gov. Brian Kemp shares a hug with Chenelle Mosley after signing a bill into law during the Children, Family, and School Choice Bill Signing Ceremony, in Liberty Plaza at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. (Christina Matacotta for the AJC 2021)

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Gov. Brian Kemp shares a hug with Chenelle Mosley after signing a bill into law during the Children, Family, and School Choice Bill Signing Ceremony, in Liberty Plaza at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. (Christina Matacotta for the AJC 2021)
By Allen D. Thompson
0 minutes ago

As Congress has taken the first major step toward bringing school choice to every state, it is crucial we continue addressing persisting injustices in our own state’s education system as well.

Only one in three Georgia fourth graders are proficient in reading, according to the Nation’s Report Card. That number plummets further when we look at reading levels for Black students, where only 21% of fourth-grade students are proficient in reading.

ExploreU.S. is a great place to live, but don’t close your eyes to outside our nation

These students don’t need more excuses. They need options. Unfortunately, school choice — whether at the federal or state level — is often framed as an attack on educators or traditional public education. As a teacher myself, I know just how wrong that is.

I didn’t know I was struggling until I transferred schools

Allen D. Thompson (Courtesy)

Credit: hand

icon to expand image

Credit: hand

Growing up in Augusta, my mother instilled the importance of a quality education in my sister and me. She worked extra jobs, including as a school bus driver to support our family. Unfortunately, the schools we were zoned to attend were underperforming.

My sister was able to escape our failing school through a magnet program, but I wasn’t so lucky. I spent five years on a waitlist for that school, years when I could have been learning so much more.

Despite being an honor roll student with excellent attendance, the true state of my education became clear only when I was finally accepted to the magnet school.

I was immediately struck by the major contrast between the learning environments. The rigor and discipline of my new school overwhelmed me; on my first day, I saw students silently reading, and the unfamiliarity of this scene brought me to tears.

The transition was tough. I struggled to grasp the lessons and adapt to the advanced curriculum. However, my mother, sister, and grandparents all joined together to support me.

Explore‘Superman’ shows Americans that we fall short of living up to our ideals

My family’s determination and the opportunities afforded by school choice programs opened doors that might have otherwise remained closed. Still, I can’t help but think about the five years that were wasted waiting for that opportunity to materialize.

Georgian students would benefit from more school choices

Earlier this year, Georgia’s legislators did their part to address our state’s significant achievement gap by funding the Georgia Promise Scholarship Program.

Through this program, eligible families can receive up to $6,500 to attend a participating private school, meaning educational success stories can become the rule rather than the exception. With Promise Scholarships, low-income families in qualifying school zones won’t have to watch their children wither in schools that aren’t right for them.

School choice allowed me to follow my dream of becoming a coach and a classroom educator. I understand its transformative power because I personally experienced it when I was a student in Georgia. I have shared my voice in other states. Now, I must speak up in my home state.

ExploreICE raids are traumatizing Georgia’s Latino children of immigrants

As a teacher, it pains me to think about current students who might spend their entire K-12 career on waitlists. Those students are hoping for a better future, but they may never receive it.

School choice unlocked my journey to success and helped me help other young scholars. Now, I hope other Georgia families can follow that same path, and I applaud the legislators who helped forge it.

Let’s work together to ensure everyone has the freedom to thrive by delivering the diverse educational opportunities our youngest citizens deserve.

Allen D. Thompson grew up in Augusta and is an Arizona teacher, school choice alumnus and a Future Leaders Fellow with the American Federation for Children.

About the Author

Allen D. Thompson
More Stories

Keep Reading

MARTA board approves plan to extend Atlanta Streetcar to Beltline. (File)

Credit: File photo

OPINION

Atlanta must extend Streetcar and build Beltline transit to thrive as a city

Extending the Atlanta Streetcar and building light-rail to the East Beltline are essential investments to helping the Big Peach grow sustainably and thrive.

OPINION

MARTA must do better. Bring in new leadership and stop misleading the public.

The MARTA board did the public a disservice by misleading metro Atlanta residents about the circumstances surrounding the departure of former CEO Collie Greenwood.

OPINION

College isn’t for everyone, but skilled trades offer a third path forward

The younger generation is realizing that a 4-year degree isn’t for everyone, and sitting on the sidelines isn’t the answer. A third path is gaining visibility: skilled trades.

The Latest

Students in the Construction Ready program do a hands-on exercise at Westside Works in Atlanta on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The program provides training for careers in construction and the skilled trades. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

OPINION

College isn’t for everyone, but skilled trades offer a third path forward

OPINION

Readers write

OPINION

MARTA must do better. Bring in new leadership and stop misleading the public.

Featured

“Our members cannot be bought off,” General President Sean O’Brien said in a social media statement, calling UPS' offers “illegal and haphazard.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

UPS offers unprecedented buyouts for drivers

The Teamsters union, which represents about 340,000 UPS employees, is urging its full-time members to reject the offers.

Longtime south Atlanta flea market set for massive mixed-use makeover

The developer is planning one of the largest projects in Atlanta’s Southside, a more than $500 million project near Greenbriar Mall.

MARTA chief Collie Greenwood retiring early

MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement.