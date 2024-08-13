Week 1 high school football schedule

Wednesday
LaGrange at Douglass (Corky Kell)
North Atlanta at Kell (Corky Kell)
Thursday
Allatoona at Adairsville
Arabia Mountain at Alcovy
Cedar Shoals at Clarke Central
Columbia at Cartersville
Dunwoody at South Paulding (Corky Kell)
Forest Park at Morrow
McDonough at North Clayton
New Manchester at Washington
Prince Ave. Christian at West Forsyth (Corky Kell)
Ringgold at Dade County
South Effingham at New Hampstead
Friday
Alexander at Sprayberry
Apalachee at Chattahoochee
Aquinas at Athens Academy
Augusta Christian at Lincoln County
B.E.S.T. Academy at Utopian Academy
Bacon County at Clinch County
Banks County at East Hall
Beach at Calvary Day
Brantley County at Charlton County
Buford at Milton
Calhoun at Creekview
Cambridge at Pope
Camden County at Brunswick
Carrollton at Woodward Academy
Cass at Callaway (Corky Kell)
Cedartown at Rockmart
Chamblee at Pace Academy
Chapel Hill at Campbell
Chattahoochee County at Mt. Zion-Carroll
Chestatee at Franklin County
Christian Heritage at Heritage-Catoosa
Clarkston at Heard County
Claxton at Tattnall County
Coffee at Bainbridge
Collins Hill at Grayson
Columbus at Miller County
Cook at Berrien
Creekside at Rome, cancelled
Cross Creek at Josey
Dougherty at Central-Macon
Dublin at Swainsboro
Duluth at Dacula
Eagle’s Landing at Northside-Warner Robins
East Coweta at Sandy Creek
East Jackson at Winder-Barrow
Emanuel County Institute at Wilcox County
Etowah at Woodstock
Fannin County at Gilmer
Fellowship Christian at Bowdon
First Presbyterian at Eagle’s Landing Christian
Forsyth Central at East Forsyth
Gainesville at Marietta
Glenn Hills at Hancock Central
Glynn Academy at Wayne County
Georgia Military at Atkinson County
Gordon Central at Southeast Whitfield
Gordon Lee at Trion
Greenville at Calhoun County
Habersham Central at Stephens County
Hampton at Luella
Hardaway at Jackson
Harlem at Greenbrier
Harris County at Manchester
Hart County at Elbert County
Hawkinsville at Marion County
Hephzibah at Washington-Wilkes
Hillgrove at Mountain View
Hiram at Paulding County
Irwin County at Fitzgerald
Jackson County at Flowery Branch
Jasper County at Taylor County
Jeff Davis at Washington County
Jefferson at Marist
Jefferson County at Screven County
Jenkins at Lowndes
Jenkins County at Glascock County
Johnson-Savannah at Bryan County
Johnson County at East Laurens
Kendrick at Walker
Kennesaw Mountain at Harrison
King’s Ridge at King’s Academy
KIPP Atl. Collegiate at Landmark Christian
LaFayette at Chattooga
Lakeside-DeKalb at Berkmar
Lakeside-Evans at Grovetown
Lamar County at Telfair County
Lanier County at Mitchell County
Liberty County at Bradwell Institute
Lithonia at Lithia Springs
Loganville at Monroe Area
Lumpkin County at Cherokee Bluff
M.L. King at Heritage-Conyers
McIntosh at Fayette County
McIntosh County Acad. at Islands
Meadowcreek at Central Gwinnett
Midtown at Lassiter
Mill Creek at Lambert
Miller Grove at Druid Hills
Monroe at Thomas County Central
Montgomery County at Baconton
Mount Vernon at Darlington
Mt. Paran at Lake Oconee Academy
Mt. Pisgah at Haralson County
Newnan at Greater Atlanta Christian
Newton at Eastside
Norcross at Lanier
North Cobb at Archer
North Forsyth at Wheeler
North Murray at Dalton
North Oconee at Oconee County
North Paulding at Parkview
North Springs at Holy Innocents’
Northwest Whitfield at Coahulla Creek
Ola at Trinity Christian
Osborne at Banneker
Pataula Charter at Windsor Academy
Peach County at Northeast
Pebblebrook at Locust Grove
Pepperell at Pickens
Pike County at Crawford County
Providence Christian at North Cobb Christian
Putnam County at Greene County
Rabun County at White County
Richmond Academy at Burke County
Ridgeland at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
River Ridge at Cherokee
Riverwood at Centennial
Roswell at Peachtree Ridge
Salem at Rockdale County
Savannah Country Day at Charlotte Country Day, N.C.
Savannah at Frederica Academy
Schley County at Seminole County
Seckinger at West Hall
Sequoyah at Denmark
Shaw at Northside-Columbus
Social Circle at Oglethorpe County
Sonoraville at Model
South Atlanta at Jackson-Atlanta
South Cobb at South Forsyth
South Gwinnett at Shiloh
Southwest at Macon County
Southwest DeKalb at Carver-Atlanta
Spalding at Central-Carrollton
Spencer at Dooly County
Spring Creek at SW Georgia STEM
St. Francis at George Walton Academy
St. Pius at Blessed Trinity
Starr’s Mill at Northgate
Statesboro at Southeast Bulloch
Stockbridge at Dutchtown
Stone Mountain at Redan
Sumter County at Crisp County
Temple at McNair
Terrell County at Calvary Christian
Therrell at Hebron Christian (Corky Kell)
Thomasville at Brooks County
Thomson at Evans
Tift County at Griffin
Towers at Heritage-Newnan
Towns County at Murray County
Troup at Villa Rica
Tucker at Valdosta
Twiggs County at Treutlen
Upson Lee at Union Grove
Veterans at Jones County
Vidalia at Long County
Walnut Grove at Discovery
Ware County at Appling County
Warner Robins at Lee County
Warren County at Morgan County
Wesleyan at Commerce
West Utah at Colquitt County
Westlake at Hughes
Westminster at Lovett
Westover at Early County
Westside-Augusta at Laney
Whitefield Academy at Savannah Christian
Whitewater at Carver-Columbus
Wilkinson County at Wheeler County
Woodland-Cartersville at Woodland-Stockbridge
Worth County at Turner County
Saturday
Baldwin at Perry
Benedictine at Rabun Gap
Bleckley County at Rutland
Brookwood at Walton (Corky Kell)
Douglas County at Cedar Grove (Corky Kell)
Drew at Riverdale
Houston County at Alpharetta (Corky Kell)
Howard at Westside-Macon
Mays at Stephenson
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at Jonesboro
Mundy’s Mill at Lovejoy
North Gwinnett at McEachern (Corky Kell)
Portal vs. Bulloch Academy
