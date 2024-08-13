High School Sports

Week 1 high school football schedule

Walton's Makari Bodiford carries the ball down field during the Corky Kell and Dave Hunter Classic on August 19, 2023. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

By Score Atlanta
52 minutes ago

Wednesday

LaGrange at Douglass (Corky Kell)

North Atlanta at Kell (Corky Kell)

Thursday

Allatoona at Adairsville

Arabia Mountain at Alcovy

Cedar Shoals at Clarke Central

Columbia at Cartersville

Dunwoody at South Paulding (Corky Kell)

Forest Park at Morrow

McDonough at North Clayton

New Manchester at Washington

Prince Ave. Christian at West Forsyth (Corky Kell)

Ringgold at Dade County

South Effingham at New Hampstead

Friday

Alexander at Sprayberry

Apalachee at Chattahoochee

Aquinas at Athens Academy

Augusta Christian at Lincoln County

B.E.S.T. Academy at Utopian Academy

Bacon County at Clinch County

Banks County at East Hall

Beach at Calvary Day

Brantley County at Charlton County

Buford at Milton

Calhoun at Creekview

Cambridge at Pope

Camden County at Brunswick

Carrollton at Woodward Academy

Cass at Callaway (Corky Kell)

Cedartown at Rockmart

Chamblee at Pace Academy

Chapel Hill at Campbell

Chattahoochee County at Mt. Zion-Carroll

Chestatee at Franklin County

Christian Heritage at Heritage-Catoosa

Clarkston at Heard County

Claxton at Tattnall County

Coffee at Bainbridge

Collins Hill at Grayson

Columbus at Miller County

Cook at Berrien

Creekside at Rome, cancelled

Cross Creek at Josey

Dougherty at Central-Macon

Dublin at Swainsboro

Duluth at Dacula

Eagle’s Landing at Northside-Warner Robins

East Coweta at Sandy Creek

East Jackson at Winder-Barrow

Emanuel County Institute at Wilcox County

Etowah at Woodstock

Fannin County at Gilmer

Fellowship Christian at Bowdon

First Presbyterian at Eagle’s Landing Christian

Forsyth Central at East Forsyth

Gainesville at Marietta

Glenn Hills at Hancock Central

Glynn Academy at Wayne County

Georgia Military at Atkinson County

Gordon Central at Southeast Whitfield

Gordon Lee at Trion

Greenville at Calhoun County

Habersham Central at Stephens County

Hampton at Luella

Hardaway at Jackson

Harlem at Greenbrier

Harris County at Manchester

Hart County at Elbert County

Hawkinsville at Marion County

Hephzibah at Washington-Wilkes

Hillgrove at Mountain View

Hiram at Paulding County

Irwin County at Fitzgerald

Jackson County at Flowery Branch

Jasper County at Taylor County

Jeff Davis at Washington County

Jefferson at Marist

Jefferson County at Screven County

Jenkins at Lowndes

Jenkins County at Glascock County

Johnson-Savannah at Bryan County

Johnson County at East Laurens

Kendrick at Walker

Kennesaw Mountain at Harrison

King’s Ridge at King’s Academy

KIPP Atl. Collegiate at Landmark Christian

LaFayette at Chattooga

Lakeside-DeKalb at Berkmar

Lakeside-Evans at Grovetown

Lamar County at Telfair County

Lanier County at Mitchell County

Liberty County at Bradwell Institute

Lithonia at Lithia Springs

Loganville at Monroe Area

Lumpkin County at Cherokee Bluff

M.L. King at Heritage-Conyers

McIntosh at Fayette County

McIntosh County Acad. at Islands

Meadowcreek at Central Gwinnett

Midtown at Lassiter

Mill Creek at Lambert

Miller Grove at Druid Hills

Monroe at Thomas County Central

Montgomery County at Baconton

Mount Vernon at Darlington

Mt. Paran at Lake Oconee Academy

Mt. Pisgah at Haralson County

Newnan at Greater Atlanta Christian

Newton at Eastside

Norcross at Lanier

North Cobb at Archer

North Forsyth at Wheeler

North Murray at Dalton

North Oconee at Oconee County

North Paulding at Parkview

North Springs at Holy Innocents’

Northwest Whitfield at Coahulla Creek

Ola at Trinity Christian

Osborne at Banneker

Pataula Charter at Windsor Academy

Peach County at Northeast

Pebblebrook at Locust Grove

Pepperell at Pickens

Pike County at Crawford County

Providence Christian at North Cobb Christian

Putnam County at Greene County

Rabun County at White County

Richmond Academy at Burke County

Ridgeland at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

River Ridge at Cherokee

Riverwood at Centennial

Roswell at Peachtree Ridge

Salem at Rockdale County

Savannah Country Day at Charlotte Country Day, N.C.

Savannah at Frederica Academy

Schley County at Seminole County

Seckinger at West Hall

Sequoyah at Denmark

Shaw at Northside-Columbus

Social Circle at Oglethorpe County

Sonoraville at Model

South Atlanta at Jackson-Atlanta

South Cobb at South Forsyth

South Gwinnett at Shiloh

Southwest at Macon County

Southwest DeKalb at Carver-Atlanta

Spalding at Central-Carrollton

Spencer at Dooly County

Spring Creek at SW Georgia STEM

St. Francis at George Walton Academy

St. Pius at Blessed Trinity

Starr’s Mill at Northgate

Statesboro at Southeast Bulloch

Stockbridge at Dutchtown

Stone Mountain at Redan

Sumter County at Crisp County

Temple at McNair

Terrell County at Calvary Christian

Therrell at Hebron Christian (Corky Kell)

Thomasville at Brooks County

Thomson at Evans

Tift County at Griffin

Towers at Heritage-Newnan

Towns County at Murray County

Troup at Villa Rica

Tucker at Valdosta

Twiggs County at Treutlen

Upson Lee at Union Grove

Veterans at Jones County

Vidalia at Long County

Walnut Grove at Discovery

Ware County at Appling County

Warner Robins at Lee County

Warren County at Morgan County

Wesleyan at Commerce

West Utah at Colquitt County

Westlake at Hughes

Westminster at Lovett

Westover at Early County

Westside-Augusta at Laney

Whitefield Academy at Savannah Christian

Whitewater at Carver-Columbus

Wilkinson County at Wheeler County

Woodland-Cartersville at Woodland-Stockbridge

Worth County at Turner County

Saturday

Baldwin at Perry

Benedictine at Rabun Gap

Bleckley County at Rutland

Brookwood at Walton (Corky Kell)

Douglas County at Cedar Grove (Corky Kell)

Drew at Riverdale

Houston County at Alpharetta (Corky Kell)

Howard at Westside-Macon

Mays at Stephenson

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at Jonesboro

Mundy’s Mill at Lovejoy

North Gwinnett at McEachern (Corky Kell)

Portal vs. Bulloch Academy

