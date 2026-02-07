Metro Atlanta ‘Bright, ambitious’: Gwinnett to mourn police officer killed in line of duty Pradeep Tamang was fatally shot this week while responding to a call. His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Gwinnett police officer Pradeep Tamang was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. He had been with the department for less than a year. (Gwinnett County Police Department/Meta)

Pradeep Tamang had worked as a Gwinnett County police officer for less than a year. But in many ways, officials said, the job was a steppingstone to bigger aspirations: an eventual doctoral degree, expanded service in the military and a career in politics.

On Saturday, law enforcement from across the state and community members will gather to mourn the loss of the first Gwinnett police officer to die in the line of duty since 2018. The 10 a.m. funeral service for Tamang, 25, will fill 12Stone Church in unincorporated Lawrenceville and be livestreamed by the county. A procession will follow and the public is invited to line the streets for a somber, 5-mile journey to the Tim Stewart Funeral Home. “He was a bright, ambitious, and intelligent young man with a deep passion for learning and service,” Gwinnett police wrote in a news release. RELATED Gwinnett County officer, 25, shot to death responding to call Gwinnett police officer Pradeep Tamang loved animals and dreamed of one day opening a sanctuary, according to the department. (Gwinnett County Police Department/Meta)

Georgia state and U.S. flags will be lowered to half-staff in Gwinnett and at the state Capitol. They will remain at half-staff until sunset Saturday.

Tamang was killed earlier this week in a hotel shooting while attempting to make an arrest, police said. A second officer was also injured and was recently said to be doing well after undergoing surgery. A Nepal native, Tamang moved to the U.S. in 2008, according to a biography provided by Gwinnett police. He graduated from Akron Early College High School in Ohio in 2019, and then got a bachelor’s degree in national security and a master’s degree in political science in security studies from the University of Akron in 2021 and 2023. He first worked as a private investigator before becoming a correctional officer at Dauphin County Prison in Pennsylvania. In 2025, he graduated from the Gwinnett police academy. “Outside of work, Pradeep enjoyed playing video games, reading, and watching videos on social media. His favorite color was orange, and he loved drinking Coke and enjoying good food. He had a deep love for animals and dreamed of one day opening an animal sanctuary,” the police department said. RELATED Flags to fly at half-staff for Gwinnett police officer’s funeral On Feb. 1, officials said Tamang and Cpl. David Reed responded to a call about a credit card theft at a Holiday Inn Express Atlanta on East Park Place Boulevard. There, they encountered the suspected shooter, 35-year-old Kevin Andrews, who pulled out a handgun and in an “unprovoked assault” fired at the officers, officials previously said. Andrews was arrested after being shot by one of the officers, police Chief J.D. McClure previously said. He is facing charges of murder, two counts of aggravated assault upon a public safety officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Andrews has a lengthy arrest history and three open cases in DeKalb County involving theft, aggravated assault and drug trafficking charges, according to the district attorney’s office. On Feb. 1, officials said Tamang and Cpl. David Reed responded to a call about a credit card theft at a Holiday Inn Express Atlanta on East Park Place Boulevard. There, they encountered the suspected shooter, 35-year-old Kevin Andrews, who pulled out a handgun and in an “unprovoked assault” fired at the officers, officials previously said. Andrews was arrested after being shot by one of the officers, police Chief J.D. McClure previously said. He is facing charges of murder, two counts of aggravated assault upon a public safety officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Andrews has a lengthy arrest history and three open cases in DeKalb County involving theft, aggravated assault and drug trafficking charges, according to the district attorney’s office.