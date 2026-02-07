‘Bright, ambitious’: Gwinnett to mourn police officer killed in line of duty

Pradeep Tamang had worked as a Gwinnett County police officer for less than a year.
But in many ways, officials said, the job was a steppingstone to bigger aspirations: an eventual doctoral degree, expanded service in the military and a career in politics.
On Saturday, law enforcement from across the state and community members will gather to mourn the loss of the first Gwinnett police officer to die in the line of duty since 2018. The 10 a.m. funeral service for Tamang, 25, will fill 12Stone Church in unincorporated Lawrenceville and be livestreamed by the county.
A procession will follow and the public is invited to line the streets for a somber, 5-mile journey to the Tim Stewart Funeral Home.
“He was a bright, ambitious, and intelligent young man with a deep passion for learning and service,” Gwinnett police wrote in a news release.
Gwinnett police officer Pradeep Tamang loved animals and dreamed of one day opening a sanctuary, according to the department. (Gwinnett County Police Department/Meta)
Georgia state and U.S. flags will be lowered to half-staff in Gwinnett and at the state Capitol. They will remain at half-staff until sunset Saturday.
Tamang was killed earlier this week in a hotel shooting while attempting to make an arrest, police said. A second officer was also injured and was recently said to be doing wellafter undergoing surgery.
A Nepal native, Tamang moved to the U.S. in 2008,according to a biography provided by Gwinnett police. He graduated from Akron Early College High School inOhio in 2019, and then got a bachelor’s degree in national security and a master’s degree in political science in security studies from the University of Akron in 2021 and 2023.
He first worked as a private investigator before becoming a correctional officer at Dauphin County Prison in Pennsylvania. In 2025, he graduated from the Gwinnett police academy.
“Outside of work, Pradeep enjoyed playing video games, reading, and watching videos on social media. His favorite color was orange, and he loved drinking Coke and enjoying good food. He had a deep love for animals and dreamed of one day opening an animal sanctuary,” the police department said.
On Feb. 1, officials said Tamang and Cpl. David Reed responded to a call about a credit card theft at a Holiday Inn Express Atlanta on East Park Place Boulevard.
There, they encountered the suspected shooter, 35-year-old Kevin Andrews, who pulled out a handgun and in an “unprovoked assault” fired at the officers, officials previously said.
Andrews was arrested after being shot by one of the officers, police Chief J.D. McClure previously said. He is facing charges of murder, two counts of aggravated assault upon a public safety officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Andrews has a lengthy arrest history and three open cases in DeKalb County involving theft, aggravated assault and drug trafficking charges, according to the district attorney’s office.
Tamang was the first Georgia officer to be killed in the line of duty this year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks law enforcement deaths. He is Gwinnett’s sixth officer to killed in the line of duty.
The last Gwinnett officer killed in the line of duty was Antwan Toney on Oct. 20, 2018. He was shot while responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle near Shiloh Middle School in unincorporated Snellville, according to police.
Funeral service details
Tamang’s celebration of life service starts at 10 a.m. at 12Stone Church, 1322 Buford Drive. Parking will open at 8 a.m., with additional overflow spaces available at the nearby GateCity Church at 1446 Calvin Davis Circle. Attendees are asked to be seated by 9:30 a.m.
Afterward, a procession including family members, Gwinnett police officers and other law enforcement members will accompany the hearse from the church to Tim Stewart Funeral Home at 300 Simonton Road SW. Attendees shouldn’t stop, stand or park in the roadway, officials added.
The procession will start at 12Stone Church, turn right onto Ga. 20 and right again onto Scenic Highway. It will then turn left onto Grayson Highway, left on Simonton Road and enter the funeral home parking lot on the right.
