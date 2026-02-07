Opinion Are you a Bad Bunny or a Kid Rock American? In U.S., be free to choose. The artists’ competing Super Bowl halftime shows feel like a musical rematch of the 2024 presidential election. Bad Bunny accepts the award for album of the year for "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" during the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Two polarizing performers — one Puerto Rican, the other a Michigander — are competing head-to-head during Super Bowl Sunday for the eyes, ears and hearts of Americans. The halftime show is the most viewed televised concert in the U.S., and Turning Point USA’s “The All-American Halftime Show” headliner Robert James Ritchie aka Kid Rock hopes to make a dent in the ratings of the official performance featuring Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio aka Bad Bunny.

Competition is the American way. And so are both artists. May the best show win. RELATED If you don’t get Bad Bunny now, learning Spanish before the Super Bowl won’t help However, the premise behind the alternative programming and its name — “All-American” — rely on the trope that the NFL has abandoned Americans by bringing on a Spanish-language artist. False. Puerto Rico in the Caribbean is a part of the U.S. and so is Michigan, which borders Canada. Kid Rock and Bad Bunny are both American. They are different in several ways, however.

One performs in English, the other in Spanish.

One is a country, hip-hop, rock and heavy metal artist. The other’s genre is musica urbana (urban music), which includes reggaeton and trap. Then, there’s their political world views. Kid Rock is pro-Trump while Bad Bunny has criticized the president’s policies, particularly on immigration enforcement. This feels like a musical rematch of the most recent presidential election. Viewers can vote with their feet. Or as nearly 90 million non-voting registered voters did in 2024, they can simply tune out. RELATED Plazas: Civility is not enough after Charlie Kirk’s death. We need mutual respect. I’ve written about both artists in the past Singer Kid Rock speaks as President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times 2025)

Last October, I wrote a column titled, “If you don’t get Bad Bunny now, learning Spanish before the Super Bowl won’t help.” The purpose: to address the criticism he faced that he was un-American and even a “demon.” I’ve addressed the first point above, but the second comment might allude to some of his raunchy, sexualized lyrics. In this, Kid Rock is no stranger, either. Wholesome, he is not. In 2018, he was scheduled to be the grand marshal of the Nashville Christmas parade when I lived and worked in Music City.

He owns a home in Nashville and his name is on a honky-tonk bar on Broadway, the city’s famed entertainment strip, and nearby seafood restaurant. After he called one of “The View”'s co-hosts the b-word, I wrote a column for my former employer, The Tennessean, calling on the artist to step aside. To his credit, he did, but my weekend was ruined by some of his most ardent fans blowing up my social media accounts with scathing criticism of my opinion. I made amends with one superfan who insisted on me buying her lunch at, yes, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse. Kid Rock, who has been described as a “complicated human being,” has shown tremendous generosity by paying needy people’s bills. At the same time, he was also the guy who shot up a bunch of Bud Light beers because the company featured transgender influencer Dylvan Mulvaney on a special edition can. RELATED Plazas: The rise and fall of the Kamala Harris campaign began in Atlanta Here’s the performer that I plan to watch on Sunday Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performer Bad Bunny laughs during a news conference, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in San Francisco ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

I’ve watched numerous Super Bowl halftime shows in years past including those with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, Prince, and the 2004 show featuring Kid Rock and that year’s newsmaking headliner Janet Jackson. Last year’s show, featuring Pulitzer Prize- and Grammy-winning artist Kendrick Lamar broke all previous records with 133 million viewers. I have no problem with people tuning in to the show by Turning Point USA, whose founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated last September. As for me, I plan to watch the Bad Bunny performance. It’s not a rebuke of Kid Rock. I just prefer Bad Bunny’s music. His recent “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” (“I Should Have Taken More Photos") recently won the top prize of Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards, making history as the first Spanish-language artist to take this honor. The album is my go-to running playlist because of its combination of fast-moving, salsa-infused songs and introspective, longing ballads — a love letter to Puerto Rico.