Breaking: UPDATE | Water shut off in much of Atlanta to allow for repairs after main breaks
Atlanta United

Southern Fried Soccer: Reviewing Atlanta United’s win against Miami; previewing Charlotte

Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon, right, kicks the ball during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against Inter Miami on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. At left is Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba (18). (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon, right, kicks the ball during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against Inter Miami on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. At left is Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba (18). (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By
15 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reviews Atlanta United’s 3-1 win against Inter Miami on Wednesday, and previews Sunday’s match against Charlotte at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda and players Saba Lobjanidze, Stian Gregersen and Tristan Muyumba.

Roberson also answers your questions about the MLS team.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

UPDATE
Water shut off in much of Atlanta to allow for repairs after main breaks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Water main breaks force numerous Atlanta restaurants to close Friday
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta water problems: What areas were under a boil water advisory on Friday
13m ago

Credit: Nell Carroll

Jose Ibarra pleads not guilty in Laken Riley slaying case

Credit: Nell Carroll

Jose Ibarra pleads not guilty in Laken Riley slaying case

Credit: Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Georgia teen among first to receive ‘breakthrough’ diabetes treatment
The Latest

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Why did Thiago Almada captain Atlanta United against Miami?
Atlanta United’s Saba Lobjanidze earns MLS honor
Things learned from Atlanta United’s victory against Inter Miami
Featured

Credit: Special

The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer
Trump’s conviction in New York unlikely to affect bond in Georgia case
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Pride Run, Butterfly Festival