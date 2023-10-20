Cincinnati a good playoff measuring stick for Atlanta United

First, a win may push the Five Stripes from sixth place into fifth in the MLS East, depending upon other results. One spot higher in the seedings may result in a better matchup for the playoffs, which are scheduled to start next week.

Second, and perhaps most important, because Atlanta United didn’t accomplish its preseason goal of finishing fourth, which comes with home-field advantage in the first-round, best-of-three playoff series, defeating Cincinnati may show its playoff opponent that it will be a tough team to defeat, away or at home, in the playoffs.

“We know the first game will be away in playoffs,” manager Gonzalo Pineda said. “So we can take this one as the best preseason we can have against the best team in the league. And then if we can win away against Cincinnati, I think we can beat anyone in playoffs. So that’s the mentality of how we’re trying to approach this game.”

Atlanta United is in an interesting situation.

Even if it wins Saturday, and the probability isn’t high for that because Atlanta United is 3-6-7 on the road and Cincinnati is a league-best 13-2-1 at home, it still may end up in sixth. The seeding also will be affected by New England’s match against Philadelphia.

Combine that with the fact that if it wins its first-round playoff series, Atlanta United could face Cincinnati in the second round, so it may not want to unveil new tactical wrinkles or set-piece ideas that it could use to win Saturday.

“For me it’s about continuity and momentum and getting the players ready mentally, ready, sharp,” Pineda said. “They have to feel how good the team looks when we play good.

“I think they have to perceive that and now try to go with some momentum, continuity, more games, more preparations and taking this one very seriously because it can be the last preparation before playoffs.”

So, it seems that the team will be taking Saturday’s match very seriously, no matter the possible outcomes or consequences, because it wants to send a message for the playoffs.

“We don’t have to make (the series last) three games, two away, one at home,“ Pineda said. “So it’s that mental battle that we go through: how we do to make sure we understand how to secure three points away, and a lot of that is mentality, a lot of that is the reactions. So it’s understanding that that the reactions and mentality, the concentration, the focus has to be there in every action. That’s playoffs mentality.”

