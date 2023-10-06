Atlanta United will still fight to try to finish fourth

Atlanta United no longer controls whether it can accomplish its goal of finishing in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference.

But manager Gonzalo Pineda said his players still are as focused as they were before Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to Philadelphia, which derailed the team’s path to home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Atlanta United will host Columbus on Saturday. Depending upon how results go in the next two matches, the Crew and Atlanta United could face off again in the best-of-three opening round of the postseason.

“We know we need other results to have the ability to finish in top four, but we aren’t done fighting yet,” Pineda said. “We’re going to try as much as we can to finish in top four.”

Atlanta United trails fourth-place Columbus by four points and fifth-place New England by three points.

The Crew (15-9-8), who feature former Atlanta United players Julian Gressel and Darlington Nagbe, are a very tough test.

Like Atlanta United, the Crew like to control possession, they like to attack, they are fluid within the formation and they possess many players such as Cucho Hernandez, Diego Rossi, Aiden Morris, Nagbe and Gressel, who are capable of finding spaces that can unbalance a defense.

“It’s a tough game for us,” Pineda said. “It’s great to face those type of matches where you’re facing good opponents.”

Atlanta United’s focus must be better than it was against Philadelphia. The Union scored three goals in nine minutes to end the first half. Centerback Miles Robinson said the first goal was the result of a lack of concentration on a free kick.

“I think everyone understands we have a good team,” Robinson said. “It’s just a matter of small moments that can cost the game.”

Other items of interest:

No fine. Pineda said he hasn’t yet been fined by MLS for his comments after Wednesday’s loss about referee Alex Chilowicz, nor does he expect to be, he said.

“I didn’t insult anyone or anything,” he said. “I just expressed my opinions on the refereeing. And I think that’s allowed, unless they told me different.”

Pineda did Wednesday imply, using anecdotes from past matches, that Chilowicz has missed calls that could have helped Atlanta United.

Pineda also went into a few more instances of calls by other referees that have hurt the team since the start of the 2022 season.

No contract. Robinson, who is out of contract at the end of the season, said he hasn’t yet signed a pre-contract with another team, which he is allowed to do.

“I’m just kind of waiting it out right now,” he said.

Robinson was Atlanta United’s first draft pick, taken No. 2 overall in 2017. He has made 121 appearances for Atlanta United and 26 for the U.S. men’s national team. He was selected Thursday to join its camp for coming friendlies against Germany and Ghana.

Atlanta United has had a max-TAM contract offer to Robinson since the summer of 2022.

Injuries. Tyler Wolff is out with a hip injury, according to Pineda. There is not yet a diagnosis. Wolff has scored five goals this season.

