Super Bowl 56: Pool report on Rams’ practice

The Rams quarterback was extremely sharp throughout the two-hour practice, completing a variety of passes – including deep bullets downfield, intermediate throws to the corners and soft touch passes to the flats.

“That’s what we wanted,” McVay said. “What kind of game it ends up being will dictate exactly what plays that we will run. But he did a great job, found a lot of completions, got a lot of guys involved. That’s what we wanted to do.” McVay also wanted a session that was typical for a Thursday. The Rams donned shoulder pads and either shorts or sweat pants as the players engaged in minimal contact with no tackling.

“This represented the last full-speed practice, with a lot of reps in all types of situations,” McVay said. “Wanted to really see a great, complete practice. Hit a lot of different things. Good urgency.”

It was a spirited session and not just because of the rap music (including an appropriate “Front Row in LA” tune by YFN Lucci) that provided background noise. Players heartily erupted with buzz to fete several impressive individual efforts.

“We’ve got the right kind of guys,” McVay said. “If you can’t get motivated to practice for the final game of the year, I don’t know what to tell you.”

On the injury front, there were no setbacks with running back Darrell Henderson, Jr. (knee) and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (pectoral muscle), both of whom McVay expects could be activated from injured reserve.

Tackle Joe Noteboom (chest) was a limited participant and McVay considers him questionable for the matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) is doubtful to play.

The Rams will practice at their team headquarters on Friday. McVay calls it “Fast Friday,” largely a walk-through session with a limited number of full-speed plays.

