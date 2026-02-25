Atlanta Falcons Falcons view receiver as ‘premium position,’ have abundant options in NFL draft Atlanta Falcons new general manager Ian Cunningham (left) speaks as the Falcons president of football Matt Ryan listens during an NFL football press conference at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Daniel Flick – The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 49 minutes ago link copied

INDIANAPOLIS — Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham admittedly loves draft picks, but he’s inherited an ill-desired array of selections for his first offseason in Atlanta. The Falcons currently have only five picks — projected at Nos. 48, 79, 114, 196 and 232 — at their disposal to fill needs in this year’s NFL draft (April 23-25). And while Cunningham affirmed Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that the Falcons may collect more selections, he believes opportunity exists to capitalize on the team’s current position.

“I feel like there’s a sweet spot in there,” Cunningham said about the Falcons’ first three picks. “I haven’t figured out where that is yet.” RELATED Penix ‘where he should be’ in recovery, but Falcons won’t hand him starting job The answer, Cunningham said, will come from the “nerdy birds,” the self-anointed nickname for the Falcons’ analytics and IT crew. The stars may align for the Falcons, whose biggest need matches a strength within Cunningham’s perceived sweet spot. The Falcons, seeking receiver help, have plenty of capable options on the draft’s second day, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Wednesday in Indianapolis. “I think there’s going to be good options there,” Jeremiah said. “There’s going to be a laundry list of intriguing options there, just depending on what you’re looking for.”

Jeremiah mentioned Alabama receiver Germie Bernard and Tennessee wideout Chris Brazzell II as specific candidates depending on the role, and style, teams desire in their pass-catchers.

Bernard, who played with Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in 2023 at Washington, is a versatile, athletic weapon who offers run-after-catch ability. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Brazzell mpairs size with speed and projects as an outside receiver, while Bernard may fit better in the slot. Jeremiah has 10 receivers among his top 50 players, including second-round options in Notre Dame’s Malachi Fields (No. 44), Clemson’s Antonio Williams (No. 46), Oklahoma’s Deion Burks (No. 49) and Georgia’s Zachariah Branch (No. 50). The Falcons have needs across the board at receiver. Drake London, who caught 68 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games last season, will play on the fifth-year option associated with his rookie contract in 2026. Only two other wide receivers — Darnell Mooney and David Sills — caught more than seven passes this past season. Mooney is entering the final season of his three-year contract, and if he’s designated as a post-June 1 release, the Falcons save $11.92 million in salary-cap space, according to OverTheCap. After an injury-plagued 2025 season, Mooney’s future with the organization is in doubt, and Cunningham said the Falcons are still deciding whether he’ll be back in the fold this fall. RELATED GM Ian Cunningham: Falcons plan to release quarterback Kirk Cousins “That’s another thing that we’re working through right now,” Cunningham said, “and we’ll decide that here shortly.”