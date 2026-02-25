Business Rockefeller unveils details for the tallest residential building in Atlanta The tower at 1072 West Peachtree St. features luxury residences with amenities including a Pilates studio, pickleball and a resort-style pool. A peek inside one of the units at Rockefeller Group’s forthcoming residential tower in Midtown. The Alina residences will offer spacious floor plans, ceiling heights up to 10 feet and high-end conveniences — including keyless residence entries, quartz countertops, wine refrigerators and custom cabinetry, among other features. (Courtesy of Eleven Visualization)

After more than two years of construction, Rockefeller Group is unveiling the residential component of its towering mixed-use skyscraper in Midtown. Called Alina, the residential component has 357 units, including a mix of studios, one-to-three bedroom layouts, lofts and penthouse suites, according to a news release from the developer. It offers all of the trappings of luxury urban living: more than an acre of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, including an athletic club, an indoor yoga and Pilates studio, a pickleball court and Midtown’s only high-rise, resort-style pool. The residences sit on top of 224,000 square feet of offices and ground-floor retail space.

Situated at 1072 West Peachtree St., the overall development has already claimed several titles: the tallest mixed-use tower and residential building in the city, as well as the fifth-tallest high-rise, eclipsing the 723-foot Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel. It’s also the tallest building developed in Atlanta in more than three decades. RELATED Recognize these warehouses? They could soon be the next Beltline hot spot. Rockefeller’s 1072 West Peachtree will soon become the fifth-tallest tower in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Eleven Visualization) John Petricola, Rockefeller’s senior managing director of the Southeast region, calls the project “a vertically connected community” in the release. He says the residences reflect the pinnacle of its vision for 1072 West Peachtree. Though Rockefeller initially put a shovel in the ground in the summer of 2023, the project has been in motion for at least six years. The developer bought the land, on which a post office once operated, for $25 million a few months after the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Since Rockefeller’s acquisition, a number of other buildings have risen around Midtown, including Portman Holdings’ 1020 Spring office building and Society Atlanta, a 31-story apartment tower at 811 Peachtree St. From 2018 to early 2024, Midtown added 46 buildings, with another 20 either being proposed or beginning construction, according to civic and business group Midtown Alliance.