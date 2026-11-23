In the days since, the AJC identified the couple and reached out, offering a chance to discuss it all … but they haven’t responded to our messages.
So I imagined what their conversation was like instead.
THE YOUNG AND THE RECKLESS
What follows is an entirely fictional conversation between the two young Georgia Tech football fans caught on camera arguing during Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Their names, John and Samantha, are also entirely fictional, but real-life broadcasters Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer make occasional appearances.
“I … I just don’t understand how you can do this,” Samantha says. “After everything we’ve gone through.”
John sighs, looks directly into her eyes.
“I know it’s not OK. Like, at all,” he says. “But no one said it’d always be perfect.”
“Ha! Perfect? You haven’t been happy in months. I can tell. You’re miserable!”
“So what if I am, Samantha? What am I supposed to do? Quit? Give up? I can’t. They need us.”
Palmer: “He is locked in. He is holding her to court right now.”
“There is no us, John! Just you … and that football team. That coach. Look at the score, John! We’ve won three games this year! This isn’t what I signed up for.”
“Brent Key is a Tech man and a good coach, Sam. Remember last season? The first part? I’ll admit the defensive coordinator was bad, but if Aaron Philo and Buster Faulkner hadn’t left, we’d be better! We’re still better than we were with Geoff Collins.”
Samantha gasps, speechless. Closes her eyes. Shakes her head.
Tessitore: “Oh! Whoa!”
“Geoff Collins?” Samantha says. “Don’t gaslight me, John. All I’m saying is I want to go home. It’s cold, this headband is itchy and Wake Forest has scored 50 POINTS. Wake Forest!”
“Hey, they’re really good now. A playoff team, probably. And either way, I’m here for coach. For the Jackets. I made a commitment. I honor commitments, Sam.”
A commercial break ensues. Samantha thinks, shakes her head.
Decides to ask anyway.
“Can we at least do something different next Saturday? Something fun? Skip the Georgia game, pretend the season’s already over?”
It’s John’s turn to think.
“Yeah, anything,” he finally says. “I don’t really want to watch that bloodbath anyway.”
“Embrace the love, America,” Tessitore cries, and we do.
We do.
SEND ME YOUR TRASH TALK
Georgia — which may be the only good college football team left — is a 35½-point home favorite for Saturday’s edition of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate. That’s a lot, but we never let the odds get in the way of a good rivalry … or some quality trash talk.
So whether you’re a Tech fan or a Georgia fan, send me your best: jokes, quotes, anecdotes, age-old beefs or anything else that explains just how you feel about that team from Atlanta/Athens.
Keep it PG-13 (and make me laugh) if you want a shot at being included in Wednesday’s Win Column.
🫢 Cameras caught South Carolina coach Shane Beamer telling Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann the following after Saturday’s game: “I hope that FSU thing works out if that’s what you want.” Apparently Florida State does indeed want Schumann as its next head coach — and the interest is mutual.
In his Weekend Reflections, columnist Michael Cunningham takes a closer look at the track record of Georgia assistants who become head coaches.
⚽ FIFA plans to confirm the United States’ bid to host the 2031 Women’s World Cup today. Atlanta would likely host matches (as would Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica).
🏀 Hey, remember last week when I said the Hawks might have a bumpy stretch ahead, with injuries and a tough schedule? Well … Sunday’s win over Detroit made four straight, and they’re now tied for second place in the Eastern Conference.
🇲🇽 Kirk Cousins and the Vikings went all the way to Mexico City just to get blown out by the 49ers on “Sunday Night Football.” Cousins went 26-for-38 for 235 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in his second start since returning to Minnesota. His third comes Sunday against the Falcons.
🚨 GIFT LINK OF THE DAY 🚨
Beat writer Daniel Flick spoke with former Falcon Jessie Bates and got the inside scoop on his trade to Jacksonville, including how he got the news in the parking lot of a Whataburger at 1:30 a.m. Also more emotional things.
“The city of Atlanta was great to me,” Bates said. “They were able to give me that conversation face to face.”
OH NO, THE METS GOT SKUBAL
Tarik Skubal turned 30 on Friday.
On Sunday, he agreed to a nine-year, $450 million deal with the Mets — the richest deal ever for a pitcher.
New York gets a No. 1 starter to match up with the Braves’ Chris Sale and the Phillies’ duo of Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez.
That No. 1 starter also happens to be a lefty, which isn’t the Atlanta lineup’s cup of tea. (Skubal held the Braves to one run over six innings in Game 1 of the NLDS.)
He also sports a 3.02 career ERA and owns a couple of Cy Young Awards.
But let’s remember Rule 1 here, folks: The Mets are still the Mets until proved otherwise.
This is a team that’s won 90 games or more in a season exactly once since its last division title in 2015. They’ve won an average of 83 games a season since 2021, the first season under Steve Cohen’s ownership.
The man’s better at spending hundreds of millions of dollars to win nothing than Elon Musk is.