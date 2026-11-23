Sports The Win Column: What those Tech kids were (maybe) talking about Plus: Glenn Schumann, Jessie Bates and Tarik Skubal. Share The Win Column​

By Tyler Estep 5 minutes ago

A pair of Georgia Tech fans captivated the nation Saturday when their in-stands argument (and subsequent makeout sesh) caught the attention of ESPN’s broadcast crew. They even got the “Art But Make It Sports” treatment. In the days since, the AJC identified the couple and reached out, offering a chance to discuss it all … but they haven’t responded to our messages. So I imagined what their conversation was like instead. THE YOUNG AND THE RECKLESS This play happened while ESPN discussed a young Yellow Jacket couple arguing in the stands. (Jason Getz/AJC) What follows is an entirely fictional conversation between the two young Georgia Tech football fans caught on camera arguing during Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Their names, John and Samantha, are also entirely fictional, but real-life broadcasters Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer make occasional appearances.

“I … I just don’t understand how you can do this,” Samantha says. “After everything we’ve gone through.”

John sighs, looks directly into her eyes. “I know it’s not OK. Like, at all,” he says. “But no one said it’d always be perfect.” “Ha! Perfect? You haven’t been happy in months. I can tell. You’re miserable!”

“So what if I am, Samantha? What am I supposed to do? Quit? Give up? I can’t. They need us.” Palmer: “He is locked in. He is holding her to court right now.” “There is no us, John! Just you … and that football team. That coach. Look at the score, John! We’ve won three games this year! This isn’t what I signed up for.”

Cunningham: Back to reality for Tech football

Tech QB breaks his collarbone “Brent Key is a Tech man and a good coach, Sam. Remember last season? The first part? I’ll admit the defensive coordinator was bad, but if Aaron Philo and Buster Faulkner hadn’t left, we’d be better! We’re still better than we were with Geoff Collins.” Samantha gasps, speechless. Closes her eyes. Shakes her head. Tessitore: “Oh! Whoa!” “Geoff Collins?” Samantha says. “Don’t gaslight me, John. All I’m saying is I want to go home. It’s cold, this headband is itchy and Wake Forest has scored 50 POINTS. Wake Forest!”

“Hey, they’re really good now. A playoff team, probably. And either way, I’m here for coach. For the Jackets. I made a commitment. I honor commitments, Sam.” A commercial break ensues. Samantha thinks, shakes her head. Decides to ask anyway. “Can we at least do something different next Saturday? Something fun? Skip the Georgia game, pretend the season’s already over?” It’s John’s turn to think. “Yeah, anything,” he finally says. “I don’t really want to watch that bloodbath anyway.” “I knew it … I love you, John.” “I love you, too, Samantha.” Passionate kissing ensues as the chorus of Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” erupts in the background. The crowd roars, fireworks rip into the early evening sky and, down on the sideline, Key sheds a single tear.

“Embrace the love, America,” Tessitore cries, and we do. We do. SEND ME YOUR TRASH TALK Georgia Tech's Brent Key and Georgia's Kirby Smart shake hands after last season's game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Georgia — which may be the only good college football team left — is a 35½-point home favorite for Saturday’s edition of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate. That’s a lot, but we never let the odds get in the way of a good rivalry … or some quality trash talk. So whether you’re a Tech fan or a Georgia fan, send me your best: jokes, quotes, anecdotes, age-old beefs or anything else that explains just how you feel about that team from Atlanta/Athens. Keep it PG-13 (and make me laugh) if you want a shot at being included in Wednesday’s Win Column.

OH NO, THE METS GOT SKUBAL Now-former Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal celebrates striking out Atlanta's Austin Riley during Game 1 of the NLDS. (Mark J. Terrill/AP) Tarik Skubal turned 30 on Friday. On Sunday, he agreed to a nine-year, $450 million deal with the Mets — the richest deal ever for a pitcher. Our AJC amigo Gabe Burns took a look at the implications for the Braves, which are many. New York gets a No. 1 starter to match up with the Braves’ Chris Sale and the Phillies’ duo of Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez.

That No. 1 starter also happens to be a lefty, which isn’t the Atlanta lineup’s cup of tea. (Skubal held the Braves to one run over six innings in Game 1 of the NLDS.)

He also sports a 3.02 career ERA and owns a couple of Cy Young Awards.