Michael Cunningham Back to ugly reality for Georgia Tech against Wake Forest Yellow Jackets follow win at Clemson with miserable loss on senior day. Share Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key reacts to a play during the second half of their ACC football game against Wake Forest at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Atlanta. Wake Forest won 50-29. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Michael Cunningham 1 hour ago

This game didn’t tell us anything we didn’t already know about Georgia Tech football. The Yellow Jackets are a bad team. A very good one pummeled them on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Tech’s 50-29 loss to No. 11 Wake Forest revealed more about Clemson. Related Story Wake Forest delivers another sobering reminder for Georgia Tech football November 21, 2026 Losing to this Tech team must be the low point of coach Dabo Swinney’s tenure. It didn’t take long for the Jackets to prove that effort was a one-off. Beating the Deacons was a tall order for Tech. Competing was the bar to clear. The Jackets did that for the first time in a month at Clemson, then didn’t put up much of a fight against Wake.

The Deacons scored touchdowns on their first four drives and the first two after halftime. Wake averaged 8.7 yards per play — a number skewed lower by four touchdown runs of five yards or less and three late possessions with backups. The Jackets had as many turnovers (three) as touchdowns before garbage time. Wake helped them score their only points before halftime by committing multiple penalties. The Jackets didn’t score again until they trailed 43-7.

This wasn’t Tech’s worst home loss of the season by score margin. Louisville won 44-17 here on Nov. 7. Coach Brent Key called that loss “embarrassing” and fired four assistant coaches two days later. But the loss to Wake felt more miserable than that one.

The weather was nasty. The Deacons could have scored as many points as they wanted. The sparse home crowd had little to cheer until Tech scored a couple of late touchdowns that didn’t matter.

Related Story Brent Key’s next challenge: Proving Clemson win wasn’t a lucky break November 18, 2026 Hopefully, some of those Tech fans made the trip to Clemson to enjoy that victory. It could be ugly again for the Jackets at No. 1 Georgia next weekend. “We’re going to show up,” Key said. “I promise you that.”

That was a bold proclamation to make after the Jackets (3-8, 2-6 ACC) just lost their fifth game of the year by 20-plus points. They lost four of those games at home. The Deacons (10-1, 7-1) didn’t let up on the Jackets until the fourth quarter. They ran a fake punt before scoring a touchdown that extended their lead to 43-7. Wake’s first-team offense stayed on the field and scored another TD to extend the lead to 50-15. You can’t blame Wake coach Jake Dickert for running up the score. The Deacons are a one-loss ACC team. They need to put up eye-popping numbers so that the playoff selection committee doesn’t get any ideas about moving them down in the rankings.

The committee members should be impressed by the Deacons’ performance. The game looked like a light practice for their offense. Wake quarterback Gio Lopez had one less incomplete pass (five) than total touchdowns (two passing, two running). Related Story There’s little reason to believe Georgia Tech’s Key will get staff hires right November 10, 2026 Eventually, Tech’s defenders didn’t appear to be trying hard. Players jogged on and off the field for substitutions when Wake ran a goal-to-go play in the third quarter. The Deacons scored a touchdown to lead 50-15.

Said Key: “We’ll watch the tape, we’ll watch the film, we’ll watch the guys on the field (and) how they are on the sideline when they come back. You are going to play the guys that are going to go play. If you look at the tape and see guys quit, then of course we’re not going to play guys that don’t want to play.” The spirit the Jackets showed at Clemson was nowhere to be found on senior day. The game was essentially over after the first play of the second quarter. Lopez looked downfield before passing to Jack Foley behind the line. It was a checkdown play that turned into a touchdown after a Tech defender gambled for an interception. Foley ran free until he was 25 yards downfield, broke a tackle and ran for the 66-yard score to put Wake ahead 22-0.

That was Wake’s seventh big play of the first half. Tech managed two big plays in the half but followed both with turnovers. Wake got the ball after the break and scored a touchdown on that drive and the next one before Dickert sent in the backups. Tech trailed 29-0 before scoring its first points on a four-yard run by Justice Haynes. The Jackets finally forced a punt after that score. This was their chance to show some fight and maybe even get back in the game. Related Story Georgia Tech’s disappointing season costs Brent Key contract extension November 2, 2026 Instead, Tech went three-and-out on the next drive before Wake scored another TD. Wake’s first-team offense scored TDs on seven of eight possessions. It was another lopsided home loss for the Jackets. “We are out here playing for each other at this point,” Tech safety Tae Harris said. “Obviously, the season isn’t going how we want to. So, it’s either ‘get down or lay down.’ So we’ve got to really just dig deep and play for pride, play for the team, play for the seniors and play for Jackets Nation.”