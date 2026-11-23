Georgia Bulldogs Measuring SEC title game candidates Texas, Tennessee and Alabama The Longhorns are the favorites to oppose Georgia, but are they the best?
Running back Chauncey Bowens pushes for yardage during Georgia's 35-10 win over Texas. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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Texas is the odds-on favorite to oppose Georgia in the SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
College football is past the “there’s a lot of football left to be played” phase as it enters the final week of the regular season with conference championships and placement in the final 12-team College Football Playoff field on the line.
The SEC race is as intriguing as any, with Texas, Alabama and Tennessee all vying to get a spot opposite the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs in the 35th and final SEC championship game in history.
The Longhorns are the favorites by virtue of the final matchups and the ramifications of them in potential tiebreaker scenarios.
Examining the
most likely scenario of at least one of the two-loss SEC teams winning … SEC scenarios Texas
To play in the SEC championship game, the Longhorns must win at Texas A&M (Texas is a 10.5-point favorite) and either:
• Ole Miss wins at home against Mississippi State (the Rebels are a 19.5-point favorite)
or
• Arkansas wins at home against LSU (the Razorbacks are a 13.5-point underdog)
or
• Alabama loses to Auburn (the Tide is a 16.5-point favorite)
or
• Tennessee loses at Vanderbilt (the Vols are a 12.5-point favorite)
Tennessee
Tennessee’s odds at reaching the SEC championship game aren’t as good as Texas’, but they are slightly better than Alabama’s.
The Vols must win at Vanderbilt (the Vols are a 12.5-point favorite) and have Texas A&M win at home over Texas (the Aggies are a 10.5-point underdog).
Alabama
Alabama’s hopes for reaching the SEC championship game rely on the Tide winning at home over Auburn (Alabama is a 16.5-point favorite), and have
• Tennessee lose at Vanderbilt (the Vols are a 12.5-point favorite) and Texas lose at Texas A&M (the Longhorns are a 10.5-point favorite),
or
• Tennessee and Texas win, and Mississippi State wins at Ole Miss (the Bulldogs are a 19.5-point underdog) and LSU wins at Arkansas (the Tigers are a 13.5-point favorite).
SEC championship game winner odds
Per the FanDuel Sports book, the odds for the game winner are:
• Georgia -230
• Texas +260
• Tennesse +2000
• Alabama +2500
Hot streaks
All four teams in contention are playing arguably their best football of the season, each winning multiple games in a row:
Texas: five-game win streak
Georgia: four-game win streak
Alabama: four-game win streak
Tennessee: three-game win streak
Georgia series history Georgia’s past three games vs. Texas
Nov. 15, 2025: won (35-10)
Dec. 7, 2024: won (22-19)
Oct. 19, 2024: won (30-15)
Alabama
Oct. 10, 2026: won (20-17)
Dec. 6, 2025: won (28-7)
Sept. 27, 2025: lost (24-21)
Tennessee
Sept. 13, 2025: won (44-41, OT)
Nov. 16, 2024: won (31-17)
Nov. 18, 2023: won (38-10)
SEC statistical ranks Georgia Scoring offense: 1st (41.1 points per game) Total offense: 2nd (452.5 yards per game) Passing efficiency: 1st (178.96, rating) Rushing offense: 2nd (201.6 yards per game) Turnover margin: 2nd (0.82; +9) Scoring defense: 1st (13.9 points per game) Total defense: 2nd (267.0 yards per game) Passing defense: 4th (177.3 yards per game) Rushing defense: 2nd (89.7 yards per game) Texas Scoring offense: T-5th (31.5 points per game) Total offense: 12th (363.2 yards per game) Passing efficiency: 5th (148.66 rating) Rushing offense: 13th (127.5 yards per game) Turnover margin: T-8th (-0.18; -2) Scoring defense: 3rd (16.5 points per game) Total defense: 5th (295.5 yards per game) Passing defense: 6th (192.3 yards per game) Rushing defense: 4th (103.2 yards per game) Alabama Scoring offense: 2nd (36.8 points per game) Total offense: 5th (403.8 yards per game) Passing efficiency: 2nd (166.59 rating) Rushing offense: 9th (149.9 yards per game) Turnover margin: T-4th (0.64; +7) Scoring defense: 4th (17.2 points per game) Total defense: 6th (311.0 yards per game) Passing defense: 8th (221.9 yards per game) Rushing defense: 1st (89.1 yards per game) Tennessee Scoring offense: 7th (31.0 points per game) Total offense: 10th (378.5 yards per game) Passing efficiency: 13th (131.90) Rushing offense: 1st (213.0 yards per game) Turnover margin: 3rd (0.73; +8) Scoring defense: 2nd (14.2 points per game) Total defense: 3rd (282.9 yards per game) Passing defense: 2nd (169.5 yards per game) Rushing defense: 6th (113.5 yards per game)