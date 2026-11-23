The Longhorns are the favorites to oppose Georgia, but are they the best?

The Longhorns are the favorites to oppose Georgia, but are they the best?

Texas is the odds-on favorite to oppose Georgia in the SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

College football is past the “there’s a lot of football left to be played” phase as it enters the final week of the regular season with conference championships and placement in the final 12-team College Football Playoff field on the line.

The SEC race is as intriguing as any, with Texas, Alabama and Tennessee all vying to get a spot opposite the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs in the 35th and final SEC championship game in history.

The Longhorns are the favorites by virtue of the final matchups and the ramifications of them in potential tiebreaker scenarios.