Ken Sugiura Even not at its best, No. 1 Georgia looks like championship material Bulldogs improve to 10-1, march to sixth consecutive SEC championship game. Share Georgia wide receiver Craig Dandridge (left) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Dontrell Glover during the second half Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, against South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina. (Artie Walker Jr./AP)

By Ken Sugiura 1 hour ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Not only did South Carolina steal Georgia’s calling card by landing the first punch, but the Gamecocks also led for most of the first half. Back in the lineup, Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers gave Georgia problems with his dazzling playmaking. Also, the Bulldogs’ tackling wasn’t at its best. Related Story Who will Georgia play in the 2026 SEC championship game? November 22, 2026 On top of that, Georgia didn’t take full advantage of the biggest momentum swing of the game, a successful surprise onside kick early in the third quarter. “We didn’t play as well as we did some other places, but we played in a tough environment,” coach Kirby Smart said.

And yet … No. 1 Georgia 34, No. 21 South Carolina 6. 1 / 27 Georgia fans cheer as Georgia players and coaches arrive before an NCAA football game against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Columbia, S.C. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin/AJC) At Williams-Brice Stadium, Smart’s team wasn’t the fire-breathing machine it had been in its most recent wins over Florida, Ole Miss and Missouri.

And South Carolina was a capable opponent, owning wins over two Top 25 teams: Tennessee and Florida.

But it mattered little as the Bulldogs improved their record to 10-1, clinched a spot in their sixth consecutive SEC championship game (a conference record) and offered further confirmation of their standing as favorites to win their third College Football Playoff and fifth overall national championship. Georgia made enough plays on offense, kept South Carolina out of the end zone on the Gamecocks’ two red-zone trips and decisively won special teams. Even though the Bulldogs weren’t near their peak, that was ample fuel for a fourth consecutive win over an SEC opponent — all ranked at the time of the game — by at least 19 points.

How many other SEC teams have accomplished such a streak this season? How about none?

Smart seemed to sense Georgia couldn’t expect to keep hammering teams at will from the opening kickoff, which it had done in amassing a plus-115 scoring margin for the first quarter this season. Before Saturday’s game, he told players to expect a slow, methodical pace. He said Monday that any coach who says he can influence how fast his team starts is “a liar, because there’s no influence over that.” And that’s how it unfolded. South Carolina became the first Georgia opponent this season to score first in a game, driving for a field goal on its opening possession.

In the first quarter, the Bulldogs were limited to a single field goal — tying its lowest point total in the first 15 minutes of a game this season. Smart attributed it partly to South Carolina and partly to the law of averages. Georgia coach Kirby Smart predicted the early part of the game would be tough against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Related Story How the CFP Top 25 should look, SEC powers up, Big Ten swoons November 22, 2026

“I knew we might come out in the first half and be one possession down,” Smart said. “(The Gamecocks) start fast.” Georgia’s defense was having a difficult time contending with Sellers, whose knack for escaping danger and making plays calls to mind Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss. But the Bulldogs ended the first half up 10-6 thanks to the Georgia defense producing two second-quarter stops and the playmaking of quarterback Gunner Stockton.

Near the end of the half, he led a 10-play, 88-yard touchdown drive, completing all four of his pass attempts for 63 yards, including a quick-hitter that converted a fourth-and-4 (to tight end Jaden Reddell) and another exquisite delivery that wide receiver Talyn Taylor brought in for a 37-yard gain that put the ball on the South Carolina 1 yard line. “That was a long drive,” Stockton said. “Talyn, Reddell, they made some great plays. Just trying to get them the ball and let them do the hard work.” Georgia got the ball to start the second half and drove 75 yards for a touchdown that elevated the lead to 17-6 and began to dim the lights on the Gamecocks. The key play in the possession was a play-action pass to Reddell on a third-and-2 in which he got behind the defense and ran free for a 66-yard reception to the doorstep of the goal line. “I think it was a bust by them,” Smart said. “It was a play we’d run the ball off of a lot and they had bad eyes. It wasn’t supposed to go to (Reddell), they just didn’t cover him.”

Smart then depantsed coach Shane Beamer by pulling off a surprise onside kick with kicker Peyton Woodring to gain an extra possession, a subterfuge he executed last year to summon a knockout blow of Texas. Hoping for a touchdown and a 24-6 advantage, Georgia continued its relative inefficiency of the evening and went three-and-out. But … Georgia compensated. Punter Drew Miller landed his kick at the South Carolina 4, the defense forced a punt of its own and Sacovie White-Helton returned it to the Gamecocks 21 yard line, which set up a Woodring field goal for a 20-6 lead with 5:33 left in the third quarter. Special teams, Smart said, “is starting to be a bright spot for us.”

South Carolina answered by driving from its 25 to the Georgia 22, at which point Bulldogs safety Khalil Barnes intercepted Sellers, a dagger for the Gamecocks’ hopes. “It was huge,” Smart said. “That was a turning point in the game, too, because I think we took that drive and maybe drove down and scored.” South Carolina was effective on third down (5-for-11) and outrushed Georgia through three quarters. But the Bulldogs hit more explosive plays and won the turnover margin 1-0. “We didn’t play poorly,” Smart said. “That’s a good team. We did some good things; they did some good things.” So said the coach of the team that won by four touchdowns.